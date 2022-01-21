SAN ANTONIO – At the age of 36, LaMarcus Aldridge is beyond his seven-time All-Star status. But on Wednesday in Washington, Aldridge proved he still can be a go-to guy.

Aldridge scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, and he had the Nets’ final six points in the last two minutes of their 119-118 win over the Wizards. Aldridge scored 19 points in a dominant first half and then conceded he was calling for the ball down the stretch because he knew he could beat a smaller defender.

The Wizards overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to make a game of it, and they missed two potential game-winning shots just before the final buzzer. It was a tussle, and Aldridge made the difference.

"Just trying to compete and get a game," Aldridge said. "They play well here, and I think they found an offensive rhythm late, so just trying to make them take tough shots and trying to get a win. They had some good looks, which was scary at the end, but the basketball gods were on our side and we win."

Next up for the Nets (28-16) is a rematch with the Spurs (17-28) who proved to be a tough out on Jan. 9 in Brooklyn, where they lost a 121-119 overtime decision. For Aldridge, it marks the first game in San Antonio since he left the Spurs after five-plus seasons as a free agent and joined the Nets in March of 2021. Aldridge played five games in April and then retired after a scary heart arrythmia episode, but he got medical clearance to return this season.

Going into the Spurs game, Aldridge had averaged 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 31 games for the Nets. He started 10 times, but after being sidelined with a foot injury, he has not started in the past four games since his return.

At the same time, Aldridge combined with Kyrie Irving and James Harden to form a new Nets Big 3 in the absence of injured Kevin Durant. There is no way he can completely make up for the loss of the NBA’s leading scorer, and Aldridge made that clear when asked if he possibly might fill that huge void in the Nets’ lineup.

"It’s just about getting wins," Aldridge said. "It’s not about a Big 3, me subbing in as a Big 3. It’s just about getting the win tonight (at Washington). I had it going. I thought DayDay (center Day’Ron Sharpe) played great. So I thought the center position was just solid tonight with him and myself. It’s just about trying to get the win."

In the final three minutes of the Wizards game, Aldridge called for the ball and Irving got it to him for two baskets around the rim and then two foul shots to give the Nets just enough to win. Aldridge said he played the most with Irving during his five games last season when Durant and Harden both were injured, and he feels some chemistry with Irving.

So Aldridge welcomed the chance to play again with Irving, who has played five road games since the Nets allowed him to return as a part-time player. He can’t play in New York or Toronto because he has not complied with the vaccine mandates in those cities.

"It’s fun," Aldridge said of playing with Irving. "He knows the game, plays the game the right way. He gets me so many mid-range shots where guys are not even close to me. I played with him last year. My five games were more with him than anyone. So I kind of feel like our chemistry came in those five games, and this year, we kind of picked up where we left off.