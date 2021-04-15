Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday after experiencing a heart issue in his most recent game.

"Forr 15 years, I've put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first," Aldridge, 35, wrote in a post on his verified Twitter account.

Aldridge, who joined the Nets less than three weeks ago after agreeing to a buyout with the Spurs, said he played against the Lakers on Saturday "while dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more."

Aldridge said he told the Nets of the issue the following morning, and the team sent him to a hospital to get checked out. He wrote that he is better now but called the ordeal "one of the scariest things I've experienced."

Aldridge averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26 games this season between the Spurs and the Nets. The seven-time All-Star averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 1,029 career games, mostly with the Trail Blazers and Spurs.