Lance Thomas had spent the last four and a half seasons with the Knicks, establishing himself as a hard-working and smart player, the type of guy who could be an asset to a team even if he wasn’t the most skilled talent on the team.

So when the Knicks cut him loose after last season it seemed natural that a team would pick him up to fill out a roster. The Nets brought him to training camp but opted not to sign him, leaving him in limbo and even more so when the season shut down. Trying to work out to stay ready for an opportunity, he found himself stuck in his New York City apartment, unable to find a gym once the National Basketball Players Association shut its door.

But the call came with the Nets roster depleted for the resumption of the season and Thomas, who finally cleared quarantine and did some individual work on the court with coaches Saturday, believes he’ll be ready.

“Staying in shape is a lifestyle for me,” he said on a Zoom call from Orlando. “I was always going to stay in shape regardless whether the NBA was going to resume or not.

"Finding gym time was hard because of the quarantine. Especially I live in NYC and I didn’t leave the house at all pretty much until June, left my house maybe three or four times from March to June. I was able to find some gym time, do things in the house to stay in shape, stay ready for the opportunity.

“I play the hand I’m dealt. I think that myself being a player who’s been in this league you learn how to quickly adapt to any situation. I’m ready for whatever opportunity comes my way, whatever JV and the coaching staff need from me, they’ll get it 110 percent. I’m ready for whatever opportunity I get.”