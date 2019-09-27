Former Knick Lance Thomas signed with the Nets to fill the final opening on the 20-man training camp roster, the team announced Friday morning before media day began.

The 31-year-old Brooklyn native spent the past four-plus seasons of his eight-year career with the Knicks. He has averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range for his career, and he can play both forward positions. He also is regarded as a solid defender and can add another veteran presence to the locker room.

Depending on how he fits in during camp, Thomas might be a candidate for the extra roster spot the Nets will receive for the final 20 games of the 25-game suspension veteran power forward Wilson Chandler must serve for violating the NBA’s performance-enhancing drug policy. That suspension begins after the first five games of the regular season, and the Nets can add a player to their 16-man regular-season roster during the 20-game window at the end of that suspension.