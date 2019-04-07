LI Nets win first game of G League finals

After watching a 22-point, first-half lead trimmed to three with 8:25 left in the third quarter, the Nets kept their composure and went on to a 117-107 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the first game of the NBA G League finals at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

“Our pace was better,” Nets coach Will Weaver said. “That’s not always playing a track meet for 94 feet, it’s energy, making a screen or a cut and putting the energy on the ball. That’s hard to guard and we were preaching that all game, nothing slow.”

Dzanan Musa and Thomas Wimbush scored 23 points each for the Nets. Alan Williams added 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Gary Payton II’s three-pointer made it a one-possession game in the third period for the Vipers (34-17), but Musa and Wimbush connected on back-to-back jumpers to push the lead back to eight for the Nets (35-16).

“We just ballooned it out from there,” Weaver said. “Some of it is shots going in, some shots don’t go in, but I’m really excited to go back and look at the tape and see what we cleaned up.”

Musa drained a jumper with 15.5 seconds left in the third, giving the Nets a 16-point cushion and the Vipers never recovered.

Long Island continued to push in the fourth quarter, sparked by Williams. He scored nine points in the period, including a foul shot with 8:56 left to give the Nets a 20-point cushion.

“It was all about getting the ball on the block,” Williams said. “I think our ball movement and our unselfish basketball was really key.”

The Nets, in the midst of the franchise’s first playoff run, played at Island Federal Credit Union Arena for the first time this season, due to a scheduling conflict at Nassau Coliseum, their usual home court. It didn’t seem to bother the team, which hopes to wrap up the championship Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

“It’s put us in a position which, where now if we play well, we can go win a championship,” Weaver said. “We’ve been preparing all year.”