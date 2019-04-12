TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

NBA G League Finals Game 3: Long Island Nets vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Long Island Nets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers played in a winner-take-all Game 3 in the NBA G League Finals

Jordan McLaughlin #0 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Jordan McLaughlin of the Long Island Nets directs the offense while defended by Jordan Johnson of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Theo Pinson #1 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Theo Pinson of the Long Island Nets reacts to a foul call while surrounded by teammates Kamari Murphy, Thomas Wimbush and Dzanan Musa during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Jordan McLaughlin #0 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Jordan McLaughlin of the Long Island Nets keeps the ball in bounds during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Kamari Murphy #21 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Kamari Murphy of the Long Island Nets drives down the court during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Head coach Will Weaver of the Long Island
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Head coach Will Weaver of the Long Island Nets reacts to a foul call during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Vincent Edwards #12 of the Rio Grande Valley
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Vincent Edwards of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Dzanan Musa of the Long Island Nets struggle for the ball during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Vincent Edwards #12 of the Rio Grande Valley
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Vincent Edwards of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Dzanan Musa of the Long Island Nets struggle for the ball during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Thomas Wimbush #20 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Thomas Wimbush of the Long Island Nets sets to shoot dduring Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Theo Pinson #1 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Theo Pinson of the Long Island Nets takes a shot from the outside while Gary Payton II of the Rio Grande Valley Vipersduring Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Kamari Murphy #21 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Kamari Murphy of the Long Island Nets looks pass around Isaiah Hartenstein of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Thomas Wimbush #20 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Thomas Wimbush of the Long Island Nets drives on the net during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Alan Williams #15 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Alan Williams of the Long Island Nets plays defense against Jordan Johnson of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Alan Williams of the Long Island Nets and
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Alan Williams of the Long Island Nets and Dakarai Tucker of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers struggle for the rebound during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Alan Williams #15 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Alan Williams of the Long Island Nets goes up for a shot during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Alan Williams #15 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Alan Williams of the Long Island Nets goes up for a shot during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Alan Williams #15 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Alan Williams of the Long Island Nets goes up for a shot during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Alan Williams #15 of the Long Island Nets
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Alan Williams of the Long Island Nets goes up for a shot during Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders right wing Josh Bailey celebrates his goal Isles rally to take 2-0 series lead over Penguins
Edwin Diaz of the Mets throws a pitch Edwin Diaz not quite at top of his game yet
Alan Williams of the Long Island Nets and LI Nets come up short in G League finals
Zack Wheeler of the Mets delivers in the Wheeler, bullpen solid as Mets coast past Braves
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on against the Sanchez lands on IL; Betances out at least 6 or 7 weeks  
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz on the bench Best: Experience tells Isles momentum is non-existent