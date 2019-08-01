Here's your chance to play for a professional basketball team — or at least, try out for one.

The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, will hold two local player tryouts in September, including one on the LIU campus in Brookville.

The tryouts, open to people 18 years old and up, are Sept. 7 at Aviator Sports and Events Center in Brooklyn and Sept. 21 at LIU's Pratt Center in Brookville. Both workouts are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a 9 a.m. check-in time, and will feature drills and scrimmages run by basketball operations personnel for both the Brooklyn Nets and Long Island Nets.

The Brooklyn tryout has a $175 non-refundable registration fee and is open to the first 100 participants. The Long Island tryout has a $150 non-refundable registration fee and is open to the first 150 participants. Aspiring players can register for either tryout online at the Long Island Nets' website. If there still are available spots on the day of each tryout, walk-up registrations will be allowed with a $200 fee.

In addition, the Long Island tryout will be open to the viewing public for a $5 admission fee. All of the proceeds from admission will go toward the Nets Foundation.

The Long Island Nets have signed several players from local tryouts in recent seasons, including former Seton Hall forward Ismael Sanogo last year and Brentwood native J.J. Moore and former Molloy star Charlie Marquardt in 2017-2018 (Moore tried out in 2016 and Marquardt in 2017).