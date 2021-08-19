TODAY'S PAPER
By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
The Long Island Nets want you -- assuming you're a top-flight basketball player.

The team will hold tryouts for area basketball hopefuls interested in joining the G League squad ahead of its 2021-22 season. There will be two tryouts in September for local players to vie for a potential invitation to LI Nets training camp in October. LIU Brooklyn will host the first tryout on Saturday, Sept. 25, with LIU Post in Brookville hosting the second tryout the following day.

Drills and scrimmages will take place at each tryout under the supervision of Nets personnel from the NBA and G League teams. All tryout participants must pre-register at the G League team’s website and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Tryouts are limited to the first 75 applicants to submit a $200 fee and the required documents and vaccination proof.

The LI Nets last held local tryouts in 2019, with four attendees joining the roster at some point in the 2019-20 season. Jonathan Kasibabu, a standout at Fairfield who went undrafted, appeared in 36 games after his 2019 tryout, while former Long Island Lutheran star Ash Yacoubou made 20 appearances with the LI Nets that season in a return to the area following college and overseas play.

After playing an abridged schedule in a bubble environment last season, the LI Nets are expected to play the 2021-22 campaign at Nassau Coliseum, their home since 2017.

