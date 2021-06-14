Two-time NBA head coach of the year Mike D’Antoni has played a critical role as the top assistant to first-year Nets head coach Steve Nash, but with the Nets locked in a 2-2 battle with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, ESPN reported that D’Antoni was scheduled to interview with the Trail Blazers on Monday for their vacant head-coaching job.

It begged the question of whether D’Antoni traveled to Portland for the interview or remained in Brooklyn with the Nets to prepare for Game 5 Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

"No, Mike’s here with us," Nash said. "I’m assuming that [interview] would be on Zoom or over the phone, and he hasn’t missed a beat. He’s been here doing everything with us."

With a smile, Nash added, "I don’t like to fine my coaches, but if Mike steps out of line and I’ve got to levy a big fine, I will definitely do so."

Nash spent much of his Hall of Fame playing career under D’Antoni with the Suns. The 70-year-old D’Antoni also coached the Rockets, Lakers, Knicks and Nuggets and has a 672-527 career record over 16 seasons.