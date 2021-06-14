TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni to interview for Trail Blazers head coaching job

Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni looks on during

Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni looks on during a preseason game against the Wizards at Barclays Center on Dec. 13, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

Two-time NBA head coach of the year Mike D’Antoni has played a critical role as the top assistant to first-year Nets head coach Steve Nash, but with the Nets locked in a 2-2 battle with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, ESPN reported that D’Antoni was scheduled to interview with the Trail Blazers on Monday for their vacant head-coaching job.

It begged the question of whether D’Antoni traveled to Portland for the interview or remained in Brooklyn with the Nets to prepare for Game 5 Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

"No, Mike’s here with us," Nash said. "I’m assuming that [interview] would be on Zoom or over the phone, and he hasn’t missed a beat. He’s been here doing everything with us."

With a smile, Nash added, "I don’t like to fine my coaches, but if Mike steps out of line and I’ve got to levy a big fine, I will definitely do so."

Nash spent much of his Hall of Fame playing career under D’Antoni with the Suns. The 70-year-old D’Antoni also coached the Rockets, Lakers, Knicks and Nuggets and has a 672-527 career record over 16 seasons.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders is congratulated by
To Lightning, Isles' Game 1 win was more about Tampa's failures
Canada head coach Gerard Gallant reacts during the
Source: Rangers to name Gerard Gallant head coach
Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock celebrates his goal against
Best: Are these Islanders good enough to win? Yes! Yes! Yes!
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2009, file
John Marinatto, ran Big East in time of tumult, dies at 64
Jamison Crowder of the New York Jets the
Source: Jets, Jamison Crowder agree to restructured deal
The Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom celebrates his first-period goal
Wahlstrom available for Isles, but Trotz to stick with Zajac — for now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?