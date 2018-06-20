1. Omari Spellman

The 6-9 power forward was Big East freshman of the year for national champion Villanova, averaging 10.9 points and 8.0 rebounds. His 43.3-percent three-point shooting suits him for the “stretch four” role.

2. Moritz Wagner

The 6-11 power forward from Berlin led Michigan to the national title game against Villanova as a junior, averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. He’s a poor defender but hit 39.4 percent from three-point range.

3. Josh Okogi

The 6-4 Georgia Tech shooting guard is a strong defender with the best vertical at the combine. Averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, shot 38.0 percent from three and led the ACC in free- throw attempts as a freshman.