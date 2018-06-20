TODAY'S PAPER
NBA Draft: Three players the Nets could take at No. 29

Omari Spellman of the Villanova Wildcats reacts against the Providence Friars during the Big East Tournament final at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2018. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
1. Omari Spellman

The 6-9 power forward was Big East freshman of the year for national champion Villanova, averaging 10.9 points and 8.0 rebounds. His 43.3-percent three-point shooting suits him for the “stretch four” role.

2. Moritz Wagner

The 6-11 power forward from Berlin led Michigan to the national title game against Villanova as a junior, averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. He’s a poor defender but hit 39.4 percent from three-point range.

3. Josh Okogi

The 6-4 Georgia Tech shooting guard is a strong defender with the best vertical at the combine. Averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, shot 38.0 percent from three and led the ACC in free- throw attempts as a freshman.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

