Will Weaver of the Long Island Nets has been named the NBA G League coach of the year, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Long Island Nets general manager Trajan Langdon also was named the league's basketball executive of the year.

Weaver was selected after a vote by the league's coaches and general managers, while Langdon was chosen by the league's basketball executives.

Weaver is in his first season coaching the Long Island Nets after spending two seasons as a special assistant to Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. The Long Island Nets tied for the league's best record at 34-16, which was best in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division, and clinched a playoff berth for the first time in franchise history.

Langdon is in his third season as the Long Island Nets' general manager and also serves as assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets.

Weaver and Langdon will receive their awards before Friday night's Eastern Conference semifinal against Raptors 905 at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum.