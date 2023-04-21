Nets have done good things, and yet they trailed the 76ers in the series, 3-0

It’d be easy for the Nets to feel frustrated on Friday. The story of this series has been doing just enough right yet not enough right to win.

In Game 3, the Nets won the turnover battle for the second consecutive game. They got more scoring from Spencer Dinwiddie and Nic Claxton. Yet once again, they had no answer for Tyrese Maxey or their inability to close out games.

It’s why the Nets are staring at an 0-3 hole and face elimination on Saturday in Game 4 at Barclays Center.

“We’re hitting certain goals that we had in mind for the series,” Cam Johnson said after practice Friday. “And realistically, we should have been able to spin them into at least one or two wins right? But that’s not reality.”

The reality is the Nets blew their best chance for a win Thursday. When you score just two field goals in the final 7:08 of regulation and have two late turnovers, you make it harder despite leading 96-91 with 2:15 left.

They can take stock in holding Joel Embiid to just 46.2% on field goals this series. James Harden was a fourth-quarter spectator after his ejection for a flagrant foul-2 on Royce O’Neale.

But whatever the Nets have done, the 76ers countered and finished better. Coach Jacque Vaughn tried to avoid the disappointment by focusing on the positives.

“I mean [the 76ers], what’d they score? 102 points yesterday? And 96 the game before that? Are you kidding me?” Vaughn asked. “So we’ve done a lot of good things. I think that’s what I want to hang our hat on is that we put ourselves in position to win.”

No NBA team has rallied from an 0-3 deficit to win a series and only three have forced a Game 7. The last time was in 2003 with the Trail Blazers against the Mavericks.

So despite the odds, the Nets can only hope things change Saturday to help salvage some pride.

“Why not be us? Do something different,” Dorian Finney-Smith said. “Do something that has never been done before.”

If that happens, they’ll have to slow down Maxey. In addition to scoring 33 and 25 points in consecutive games, he’s shooting 53.8% (14-for-26) on three-pointers this series.

The Nets knew Maxey could be an X-factor but they’ve found out the hard way as they’ve contained Embiid.

“This easily could be 2-1 without Maxey, right? It’s not like he wasn’t on the scouting report,” Vaughn said. “He doesn’t get the isos like James does and Embiid does but he’s been able to just pull up for threes in transition, which is an extreme amount of confidence.”

Maybe the biggest issue comes from what the Nets don’t have: cohesion. This group has been together for just two months.The 76ers, meanwhile, have most of their core together for 14 months since acquiring Harden.

But as Johnson said, there’s no time to stay frustrated. The Nets have to figure something out in Game 4 or face a worse feeling of being swept out of the playoffs.

“We got a maximum of four games left and a minimum of one so I’ll be darned,” Johnson said. “We’re going to give it our all every possession. Just to fight and scrap and come away with wins.”