Nets vs. Sixers NBA playoffs first-round schedule
The Nets landed the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and will take on the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Here's a look at their schedule.
Game 1: Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m., Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN
Game 2: Monday, April 15, 8 p.m., Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TNT
Game 3: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m., Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TNT
Game 4: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m., Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TNT
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 23, TBD, Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, April 25, TBD, Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, April 27, TBD, Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TNT
*if necessary
Comments
