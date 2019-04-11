Nets vs. Sixers NBA playoffs first-round schedule

The Nets landed the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and will take on the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Here's a look at their schedule.

Game 1: Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m., Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 15, 8 p.m., Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m., Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m., Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TNT

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 23, TBD, Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, April 25, TBD, Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, April 27, TBD, Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TNT

*if necessary