Will the NBA realistically be able to hold its season uninterrupted as COVID-19 rages on?

That question became a valid one on Monday after the league announced that it was postponing two more games because of health protocols. That means, in its first 20 days of play, the NBA has had to postpone a total of four games because of the virus.

Monday night's New Orleans vs. Dallas game and the Chicago vs. Boston scheduled matchup for Tuesday night were postponed because teams fell short of the eight available players required to proceed. It was the third game in two days to be postponed as the Celtics game against Miami on Sunday did not take place because Miami was unable to field eight available players.

The league’s general managers met on Monday to discuss the current virus situation and consult with the National Basketball Players Association. The NBA’s Board of Governors, which is made up of commissioner Adam Silver, team owners and representatives, is scheduled to meet to discuss the virus on Tuesday.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass told Newsday on Monday that there is no talk of pausing the season.

"We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned the schedule accordingly," Bass said. "There are no plans to pause the season, and we will continue to be guided by our medical experts and health and safety protocols."

According to multiple reports, the topics discussed by general managers on Monday included the elimination of shootarounds, the reduction of practices, more mask wearing and a potential limitation on the number of people who can be around players. Any changes in protocols are expected to be announced by the league after Tuesday’s meeting.

The league, of course, is not alone in feeling the effects of the virus given that there has been a surge across the country in the wake of the holiday season. Still the recent postponements have some talking about the reality of having to pause the season.

"I think the league is doing the best they can. It is an awful world right now," Nets coach Steve Nash said in a Zoom call after practice on Friday. "We're all facing this, whether you're an NBA team, player, front office, or you're somebody who works in the industry. It's an awful world, a scary world, we're losing lives every single day in big numbers. So I think the league is doing the best we can.

"We are trying our best to get through the season, but I think we have to be ready for anything and we are all concerned. We are also all really prepared to fight through this and consider as many options as possible to get through this season. But that doesn’t eliminate the risks, the challenges and the possibility that it’s untenable at some point."

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked before Monday night’s Knicks game against the Hornets if he was concerned that a shutdown was a possibility.

"Whatever the league decides along with our medical staff, that’s where we’ll be," he said. "So I’m concerned in general just because what the numbers are saying throughout our country. And I think we’re at the point now where everyone has someone in their family who has had [COVID]. So it’s something to be taken seriously."

This comes after the NBA was praised for the success of its bubble, which allowed the league to finish last season but restricted all teams to a single playing site in Orlando. There is little enthusiasm for returning to the bubble, despite the fact they dad zero positive tests in 90 days.

"The bubble in itself is a good idea," the Nets' Joe Harris said. "It's the safest place we could have been at the time, you're really able to dedicate everything to the game, there's not a lot of distractions, there's a huge emphasis on recovery, you're not traveling a ton. The basketball quality of the game was just really good but the other side of it is that it's tough.

"From a mental perspective you're isolated, you don't get to be around your loved ones like you say, you're staying in an unfamiliar sort of hotel for 40 plus days. You put anybody in that environment it's not ideal in terms of a working environment. Guys are going to make the most of it regardless and we'll do what is asked of us, but certainly not the ideal scenario."