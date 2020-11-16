TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
SEARCH
52° Good Morning
SportsBasketballNets

Nets to acquire Pistons' Bruce Brown

Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown passes the ball

Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown passes the ball against Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan on Nov. 2, 2019, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

NBA business resumes this week, and Nets general manager Sean Marks hit the ground running when it was reported early Monday morning that he has completed a deal that will send Dzanan Musa and a second-round draft pick in 2021 to the Pistons in exchange for guard Bruce Brown.

The trading period actually was scheduled to open at noon on Monday, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the deal earlier, and Newsday confirmed that report through an NBA source. The pick the Nets are trading actually is the Raptors’ second-round pick that was acquired in a previous deal. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported the Nets will guarantee Brown’s $1.66 million salary, which represents a savings from Musa’s $3 million salary figure.

Musa was the 29th overall pick in 2018, but he saw limited playing time at the NBA level and spent much of his time with the Long Island Nets in the G League. Brown has completed two years in a reserve role for the Pistons, averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. His shooting touch has been inconsistent and he needs to improve his 30.2 percentage from three-point range, but he is viewed as a very strong defender who can be a rotation player for the Nets.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

The Islanders' "reverse retro" jersey for the 2020-21 See the Isles' and Rangers' new 'reverse retro' jerseys
Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants looks Grading the Giants: Trending upward in Week 10
Wayne Gallman #22 of the Giants goes up Wayne Gallman again finds end zone for Giants
Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants runs the Glauber: Daniel Jones has earned respect of Joe Judge
Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants celebrates his Giants tighten race in NFC East with win over Eagles
Jabrill Peppers, on top, and Trent Harris, underneath, Giants Q&A: Peppers gets payback; Jones' thoughts on run
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search