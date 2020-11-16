Nets to acquire Pistons' Bruce Brown

NBA business resumes this week, and Nets general manager Sean Marks hit the ground running when it was reported early Monday morning that he has completed a deal that will send Dzanan Musa and a second-round draft pick in 2021 to the Pistons in exchange for guard Bruce Brown.

The trading period actually was scheduled to open at noon on Monday, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the deal earlier, and Newsday confirmed that report through an NBA source. The pick the Nets are trading actually is the Raptors’ second-round pick that was acquired in a previous deal. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported the Nets will guarantee Brown’s $1.66 million salary, which represents a savings from Musa’s $3 million salary figure.

Musa was the 29th overall pick in 2018, but he saw limited playing time at the NBA level and spent much of his time with the Long Island Nets in the G League. Brown has completed two years in a reserve role for the Pistons, averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. His shooting touch has been inconsistent and he needs to improve his 30.2 percentage from three-point range, but he is viewed as a very strong defender who can be a rotation player for the Nets.