Nets’ Timofey Mozgov a spectator for fourth straight game

Timofey Mozgov #20 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts

Timofey Mozgov #20 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after fouling out during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen

By Brian Heyman  Special to Newsday
Timofey Mozgov finished with the same line in the Nets’ final boxscore for the fourth straight game: DNP Coach’s decision.

The 7-1 center watched the 127-125 loss to Portland Friday, just like the 15,246 fans in the stands at Barclays Center.

“We’re trying a lot of different bigs in the rotation,” coach Kenny Atkinson said beforehand. “ . . . By no means is he out of the rotation forever . . . It’s just trying to figure out what the best rotations are for our team.”

Mozgov, who came with D’Angelo Russell in the offseason trade with the Lakers, played in the first 14 games, starting the initial 13. Trevor Booker started the next three. Tyler Zeller has started the last two.

Zeller played 19:08 against the Trail Blazers and contributed 10 points and three rebounds. The 7-footer finished plus-12.

Jarrett Allen came off the bench at the position and played a career-high 24:11. The 6-11 first-round pick had a career-high-tying nine points and a career-high eight rebounds. He finished minus-3.

Booker was back after a one-game absence because of a sprained ankle. The 6-8 power forward/center had 10 points and eight rebounds in 20:03 as a reserve. 3

Mozgov is averaging 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 14.9 minutes. But now the eighth-year pro is playing left out.

Free throws

The Nets starters all scored in double digits for the first time this season. A season-high eight Nets scored at least 10 points. . . . Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 17, his 11th game out of 17 scoring at least 15. The 6-7 forward did that only 10 times in 107 games in his first two seasons . . .The Nets fell to 4-5 at home and 6-12 overall. They’re on the road for the next three, starting Sunday at Memphis.

