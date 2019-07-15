The Nets rounded out their roster by signing free-agent shooting guard David Nwaba on Sunday, according to The Athletic. Nwaba received a two-year deal worth $3.5 million that equals the veteran minimum and includes a team option in the second year.

The 6-4, 219-pound guard from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo has averaged 7.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 turnovers in three seasons with the Lakers, Bulls and Cavaliers. He has converted just 32.6 percent of his shots from three-point range, which does not fit the Nets’ profile for a shooting guard, but he also has a 7-foot reach and is regarded as a premium defender and athlete.

Nwaba becomes the 15th guaranteed contract for the Nets, filling out their roster, with the exception of two two-way deals for players who will spend most of their time in the G League.

The Nets reached the semifinals of the NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas, where they lost to the Timberwolves, 85-77. Jarrett Allen had 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots but was limited to 21 minutes because of a left hip contusion. The Nets shot only 31.5 percent from the field (28-for-89) and 10.5 percent from three-point range (2-for-19). Amidah Brimah had 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.