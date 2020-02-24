It would seem the best way for the Nets to avoid a first-round knockout in the playoffs would be to avoid facing the NBA-best Bucks. The way for the Nets to do that would be to avoid planting themselves in the dirt as the eighth seed.

That would go for Orlando, too. So that gave Monday night’s Nets-Magic game at Barclays Center a little more flavor because the Nets arrived seventh in the East, just 2 1/2 games ahead of the No. 8 Magic.

Nets and Magic fans can easily think about the need to stay away from Milwaukee, which could make a run at becoming the third NBA team to ever win at least 70 games. But Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and Magic coach Steve Clifford are staying away from looking ahead to April at the moment.

“We’re just trying to get in,” Atkinson said before the game. “We’re just trying to make it. I don’t even think about those [things] … I think as we get toward the end of the season, it becomes more of a topic. But now the mentality is definitely not there.”

The Nets entered Monday night's game with a 26-29 record. The Magic, who had been struggling at both ends, entered at 24-32.

“if you’re on the best teams right now, they’re talking about, ‘How are we getting better? What do we have to do better offensively? What do we have to do better defensively?’ ” Clifford said. “And that’s what you should be thinking about. Not, ‘This is a big game.’

“We play again Wednesday. So do they. We play again Friday. We play Saturday. You have to play well, and that’s what we have to be thinking about … We’ve got to get our defense going again.”

Kyrie Irving missed his eighth straight game for the Nets. He will miss the rest of the season due to his shoulder injury and will end up playing only 20 games. But the Nets were 5-2 over the previous seven without him. They had also won eight of the previous 12.

They have remained in play largely because of their defense.

The Nets stood seventh in defensive rating at the start of play. They were also ranked second for February behind Milwaukee, which had already clinched a playoff ticket and carried a 48-8 record into Monday night’s game at Washington.

“I think [the Nets’] defense is terrific,” Clifford said. “…They use their size and they play [Jarrett] Allen and DeAndre [Jordan] and they protect the rim first … You look at Milwaukee, they protect the paint. These guys protect the paint.”

The Nets took off defensively after December tipped off. They’re third in defensive rating since then.

“We had a lot of new guys in the mix, so it took time to get us all on the same page,” Atkinson said. “… It starts with DeAndre … Not only what he does on the floor; we’ve tweaked some things because of his suggestions and his experience.

"... And then the Garrett Temples of the world, Wilson Chandler, those guys are naturally good defenders. But again, their input, kind of our collaboration with them, they’ve really helped us, helped me as a coach to become a better defensive coach. I think that’s a big reason.”

Notes & quotes: Irving attended Kobe Bryant’s memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday. The point guard has yet to have surgery. “I know he’s talking with the medical team and the performance team to find the best time and the best place and all that, the best doctor,” Atkinson said. “It’s not even the best. It’s like, what fits?”