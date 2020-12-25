Such is the Nets’ elevated national profile that they secured a sweet early-evening slot in the NBA’s Christmas slate, something that for most of their history would not have been a consideration.

And why not? The Nets and Celtics, their opponent on Friday, are two of the favorites in the Eastern Conference, and it was Kyrie Irving’s first regular-season trip to TD Garden in Boston since he left the Celtics two seasons ago.

In the end, the Nets justified their marquee holiday billing, securing an impressive 123-95 victory behind Irving (37 points, eight assists, six rebounds) and his superstar partner, Kevin Durant (29 points), whose 16-point third quarter put the Nets in control.

Jaylen Brown had 27 points for Boston, which played without the injured Kemba Walker.

The first quarter, after which the Nets led 26-22, was nothing special, but the Nets did get to display their varied offensive weapons.

In part that was because of an injury to Spencer Dinwiddie, who got caught up with the Celtics’ Tristan Thompson going for a rebound and hurt his left shoulder. Dinwiddie left the game for a bit but returned to the court in the second quarter.

Irving scored only three points in the first quarter, when he banked in a shot from beyond the arc, but the Nets did their best work on defense. They held Boston stars Brown and Jayson Tatum to 2-for-10 shooting in the quarter.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Boston perked up in the second quarter, led by Brown and Tatum, but Irving also started doing damage.

First he scored on a nice move that led to a pull-up jumper in the lane over defensive standout Marcus Smart. Then he found DeAndre Jordan on a nifty alley-oop. Then he made a couple of three-pointers, the second from far beyond the arc.

The closely contested first half ended with the Celtics leading 54-51.

Irving scored 14 points in the second quarter and finished the first half with 17. At that point, he had scored or assisted on 29 of the 51 Nets points.

When the Nets played a preseason game in Boston last week, coach Steve Nash burned sage while walking around the court before the game.

Before Friday’s game, Nash was asked if he had a read on how fired up Irving was for the return and said, "You know, I don’t know. He's been playing great and been unbelievable in camp and so I haven't got a read on him."

Durant had nine points at the break, but in the third quarter he scored eight Nets points in a row, then assisted on two more on an alley-oop to Jordan, as the teams continued to angle for an edge.

By the time the third quarter was over, Durant had scored 16 points. The Nets led by as many as 12 and settled for an 86-77 lead entering the fourth.

The Nets further cemented their control in the fourth quarter, taking a quick 95-79 lead even with Irving and Durant taking a break on the bench, an illustration of the Nets’ enviable depth. The lead later ballooned to 23.

Notes & quotes: The Celtics held a pregame moment of silence for K.C. Jones, who died at 88 on Friday. He won 12 NBA championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach, 11 with the Celtics. "I just think the way he was revered by the players he played with, the people he worked with, other players who played for him — he was special," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "Basketball is basketball, but his legacy and character as a person has been something I have heard constantly about since I’ve been here." . . . The Nets wore their new City Edition uniforms for the first time . . . Asked before the game if he had heard anything from general manager Sean Marks about ongoing reports of a potential trade for James Harden, Nash said, "I haven't any conversations or any alerts, so maybe that says it all."