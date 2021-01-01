Nets lose rematch to Hawks

That powerful Nets juggernaut that opened the season with two blowout wins and looked like an NBA title contender with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leading the way apparently needs more time to build some chemistry.

The Nets lost for the third time in the past four games Friday night, falling to the Hawks, 114-96, in a rematch at Barclays Center.

In their first meeting on Wednesday, the Nets came from 16 points down to pull out a 145-141 win over the Hawks thanks to a combined 33 points from Irving and Durant in the fourth quarter. But that magic was nowhere to be found two days later. This time, the Hawks pushed their lead to 20 on a three-pointer by Kevin Huerter with 8:32 left, and while coach Steve Nash featured a lineup that included Caris LeVert with Durant and Irving down the stretch, they were unable to generate consistent offense.

Durant led the Nets with 28 points and added eight rebounds, Irving totaled 18 points and a team-high 11 rebounds but shot 6-for-21. Joe Harris scored 12. But the Nets shot a miserable 18.9% from three-point range (7 of 37).

Six Hawks (4-1) scored in double figures topped by 23 from DeAndre Hunter, 21 from Trae Young and 20 from John Collins.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the truncated 72-game NBA schedule often calls for teams to play two straight games against each other at the same location. The Nets had to battle to win the shootout over the Hawks on Wednesday before Friday’s rematch. So, the Nets came in focused on improving their defense and doing a better job of rebounding.

"It’s unique," Nets coach Steve Nash said of the format. "It gives you an opportunity to play the adjustment game, not just adjusting strategies, but adjusting how you react to certain things. It’s a little microcosm within the schedule where we can say, ‘Look, how did we do here?’ We go back at them tonight and see if we refined any of our issues or found new ways to attack at both ends of the floor. We’re going to approach it as a positive and an opportunity to do something slightly unique. For the regular season, it’s still new."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nets tried playing more straight man defense with less switching than they did on Wednesday, and it was marginally effective as they kept it close early into the second period when their deficit was just two points. But with Irving and Durant on the bench, the Hawks exploded on a 17-3 run that included a pair of threes by Solomon Hill and six more points from Clint Capela at the rim to build a 48-32 lead.

Durant returned to spark an 11-2 Nets surge with five points to get within seven, but the Hawks expanded that margin to 61-52 at the halftime break. Considering the Nets made only one of 16 three-point attempts in the opening half, they were lucky to be that close. They also had 10 turnovers leading to 11 Hawks points in the first half. For the second straight game, they found themselves chasing the young Hawks and trying to find some rhythm on offense.

The Nets trailed by 14 midway through the third period but put together a 10-2 surge that included a three-pointer by Harris that kept his streak of consecutive games with at least one made three alive at 66 and cut the deficit to 74-68. But the Hawks responded with a 15-3 surge, including five points from Huerter to build a 19-point lead before a three-pointer by Taurean Prince cut the margin to 89-73 at the end of the third quarter.