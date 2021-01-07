Nets cool off 76ers with superb defense

Playing without superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets took down the 76ers, who entered with the best record in the NBA, by a 122-109 margin Thursday night at Barclays Center. It was a defensive masterpiece by the Nets, who held Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to a combined 31 points.

After missing his first four shots, Landry Shamet drained a right-wing three to give the Nets a 104-87 lead with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter. The 76ers pulled within 11 points, but a 6-3 surge pushed the Nets’ lead back to 110-96 on a layup by Caris LeVert.

The key down the stretch was the Nets’ ability to keep the defensive wraps on Embiid and Simmons. They totaled a combined 11 points in the fourth quarter. It marked the second straight game in which the Nets excelled on the defensive end.

Embiid hit back-to-back jumpers that cut the Nets' lead to 117-106, but Jarrett Allen stopped the bleeding with a pair of foul shots for a 119-106 lead at the 1:49 mark. That was all she wrote.

Suddenly, the Nets had a two-game winning streak after victories over the Jazz and Sixers, two of the top teams in the NBA. But they had to catch a flight to Memphis to face the Grizzlies in a back-to-back Friday night.

Joe Harris topped the Nets (5-4) with 28 points off the bench. He shot 11-for-19, including 6-for-9 from three-point range, LeVert came close to a triple-double with 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Allen had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Jeff Green added 14 points and Taurean Prince had 13.

Shake Milton led the 76ers (7-2) with 24 points, Embiid finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Simmons had just 11 points and shot 4-for-13.

The Nets wore their throwback light blue tie-dyed uniforms that former star Derrick Coleman wore in his rookie-of-the-year season in 1990-91. "I don’t want to go as far as to say they’re a period piece, but they have a date on them in a sense of style, an era," coach Steve Nash said. "I think it’s super fun…We do have some classics, and I think it’s cool we’re going to roll these out."

Maybe the weird color scheme threw off the 76ers, who were on the second game of a back-to-back. Embiid and Simmons totaled a mere 14 points in the first half on combined 4-for-15 shooting, and the 76ers only converted 39.6% from the field. Allen started at center for the Nets and was great with 10 first-half rebounds, but he actually only split time with DeAndre Jordan, who had eight first-half rebounds as the Nets controlled the boards by a 33-26 margin on their way to a 65-51 halftime lead.

"Joel is as unique a player as you have with his size, strength, mobility and skill," Nash said before the game.

LeVert started at point guard in place of Kyrie Irving, who missed the game for personal reasons, and he was outstanding with 18 first-half points plus five rebounds and five assists. The Nets had a high first-half lead of 16 points before Tobias Harris made a couple free throws for the Sixers just before halftime.

In the third quarter, the Nets put together a 9-0 spurt that began with a pair of threes from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and ended with a three-point play from Prince for an 88-70 lead. But the Sixers responded with a 10-0 run late in the quarter that included five points from Dwight Howard to pull within eight before a Harris bucket gave the Nets a 94-84 lead going to the fourth quarter. At that point, Embiid and Simmons had a combined 20 points.