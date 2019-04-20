With 7:42 left in the third quarter and the Nets holding a six-point lead over the 76ers, a playoff basketball game broke out Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center and spilled into the seats on the baseline. Sixers center Joel Embiid decked Nets center Jarrett Allen with a Flagrant 1 foul for the second time in this first-round series, prompting the Nets' Jared Dudley to rush to his teammate’s defense and challenge Embiid.

Dudley chest-bumped Embiid and then was shoved from behind by 76ers guard Jimmy Butler, who drove Dudley into the baseline seats. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons also went into the seats as players from both teams tried to get the shoving match under control.

Ultimately, Dudley and Butler were ejected, and Embiid went on to dominate with 12 points and six rebounds in the fourth quarter of the 76ers’ 112-108 comeback Game 4 victory to give them a 3-1 series lead.

Dudley admitted his reaction was exacerbated by the fact Embiid clubbed Allen to the floor in Game 2 and then laughed about it with Simmons in the postgame news conference. “I thought it was just a good push to let him know we’re not having it today,” Dudley said. “I got pushed, which was fine. We get up, we go our separate ways. Double tech. For them to eject not only Jimmy but myself is just ridiculous. No punches were thrown.”

Asked if he intended to send a message, Dudley said, “Sure, it was a message. Joel Embiid is second in the league in flagrant fouls. So, for that elbow he had before just to have a Flagrant 1, no fine, laughing in the media, if you think a team I play on is going to have that, you’ve got another think coming . . . On this team, you stand up when you have to stand up.”

Allen downplayed the effect of Embiid’s foul, saying, “Honestly, I think it looked worse than it was. It was just another hard foul. I think it’s time to move on again.”

At the same time, he understood Dudley’s purpose in coming to his defense. “I love that he did that,” Allen said. “I don’t think we needed to go to that extent, but Jared Dudley wanted to show that we’re here to stay. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to fight until the end.”

Dudley had eight points, five assists and was doing an excellent defensive job on Simmons at the time of the ejection. Asked if it might have changed the game, he said, “Possibly. I was playing well. Me taking Ben Simmons out of the game, making other people have to play. This was going to the wire either way.”

Officials crew chief Ed Malloy told a pool reporter that Embiid received a Flagrant 1 “because there was a windup with unnecessary contact that we didn’t deem to be excessive.” Dudley and Butler were ejected, Malloy said, “For their role as escalators, taking a situation that was under control and escalating it to a heightened altercation.”

Jimmy Butler said he took issue with Dudley’s challenge to Embiid. “I just don’t think you should run up on anybody like that,” Butler said.

Embiid said he would pay Butler’s fine for the ejection. He wasn’t surprised by Dudley’s actions because opponents often react to his physicality. “I didn’t think it was a flagrant foul,” said Embiid, who insisted he got all ball. “If I feel like I made a mistake, I always apologize.”

“I know these guys are going to come at me because they want me to retaliate. I’ve got to be the mature one and just stay cool. I could have reacted, but I feel my team needed me more than [the Nets] needed Jared Dudley.”