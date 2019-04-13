The Nets played the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

The Nets' Caris LeVert, right, dunks the ball as the 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, defends during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, puts up the shot as he is fouled by the Nets' Jarrett Allen, left, during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie reacts to his three-point basket during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the 76ers, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Jimmy Butler, center, dunks as Ben Simmons, left, and the Nets' Jared Dudley, right, look on during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Boban Marjanovic, left, of Serbia, makes a move against the Nets' Jared Dudley, right, during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.