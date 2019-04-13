TODAY'S PAPER
NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 1: Nets. vs. 76ers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Nets played the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

The Nets' Caris LeVert, right, dunks the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

The Nets' Caris LeVert, right, dunks the ball as the 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, defends during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, puts up the
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

The 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, puts up the shot as he is fouled by the Nets' Jarrett Allen, left, during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie reacts to his three-point
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

The Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie reacts to his three-point basket during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the 76ers, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Jimmy Butler, center, dunks as Ben
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

The 76ers' Jimmy Butler, center, dunks as Ben Simmons, left, and the Nets' Jared Dudley, right, look on during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Boban Marjanovic, left, of Serbia, makes
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

The 76ers' Boban Marjanovic, left, of Serbia, makes a move against the Nets' Jared Dudley, right, during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Jimmy Butler, left, shoots over against
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

The 76ers' Jimmy Butler, left, shoots over against the Nets' Jared Dudley, right, during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.

