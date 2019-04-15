TODAY'S PAPER
The Nets face the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Monday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. 

Brooklyn Nets' Treveon Graham, right, goes up for
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Brooklyn Nets' Treveon Graham, right, goes up for the shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Boban Marjanovic, center right, of Serbia, during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell, right, goes up for
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell, right, goes up for the shot against Philadelphia 76ers' James Ennis III, left, during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, of Cameroon, with
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, of Cameroon, with the flaguant 1 foul on Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen, right, as he was going for the shot during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers' JJ Redick shoots a three point
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia 76ers' JJ Redick shoots a three point shot during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, of Australia, goes
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, of Australia, goes up for the shot against Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen, right, during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Philadelphia.

