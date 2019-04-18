Nets struggle on defense, drop Game 3 to 76ers

Joel Embiid couldn’t hurt the Nets in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Thursday night at Barclays Center because the 76ers All-Star center was in street clothes on the bench nursing a sore knee. But it wasn’t as though the Sixers’ deep well of talent was depleted.

Tobias Harris, JJ Reddick and Ben Simmons combined to score 86 points against a porous Nets defense to capture a 131-115 victory that gave them a 2-1 series lead and allowed them to regain home-court advantage. Game 4 is Saturday afternoon, and if the Nets fail to win at home, they will head to Philadelphia facing elimination.

Trailing by 18 late in the third period, the Nets showed signs of making a late comeback as they have on so many occasions this season. They fought to within six points of the Sixers during a stretch when D’Angelo Russell scored 11 straight Nets points. The problem was they couldn’t get enough stops at the defensive end to get any closer.

Caris LeVert and Russell each scored 26 points to lead the Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen each scored 15, but they were outrebounded 54-43, and shot only 20.5 percent from three-point range (8-39). Simmons had 31 points and nine assists, Dix Hills native Harris, who joined the Sixers at the trade deadline, totaled 29 points and 16 rebounds and Reddick added 26 points.

Before the game, the Sixers’ Embiid issued an apology to the Nets’ Allen for the elbow he threw in Game 2 but then sat out to rest a sore left knee that has given him problems since the All-Star break. The lineup change was announced barely 15 minutes before tipoff, and suddenly, the dynamics for Game 3 had changed.

The Nets came expecting a physical battle, and coach Kenny Atkinson was hopoing they went about it in a disciplined way. “We’re not going to turn into the Pistons, ‘Bad Boys,’ was that what they called them,” Atkinson said referring to the two-time 1989-90 NBA champions from Detroit. “We understand who we are, but that being said, I think our guys understand, if you don’t bring physicality in the playoffs, it’s tough. We’ve got to raise our physicality and energy level, no doubt about it. But we do have to stick to our identity.”

Without Embiid in the game wasn’t as much of an issue as defense against the 76ers’ array of shooters. The Sixers put together a 15-2 first-quarter run, including five points from Harris to establish an early 29-19 lead. The Nets hurt themselves in that span with 1-of-7 shooting and four turnovers.

Early in the second period, Caris leVert came off the bench to ignite the Nets offense. He scored all of their points in a 14-4 run that tied the game at 38. But 10 first-half turnovers that led to 14 Sixers points and a 27-22 first-half rebounding deficit hurt the Nets, who trailed by as much as 11 points in the second quarter before cutting the 76ers’ lead to 65-59 at the break.

Early in the third quarter, the 76ers really heated up from three-point range. Redick buried a trio of threes and Harris had a three-pointer and a conventional three-point play in a 17-5 Sixers run that pushed their lead to 84-69, and it eventually reached an 18-point differential.

That’s when LeVert scored a three-point play that riggered a 14-3 Nets run to end the period and cut their deficit to 97-90. Dinwiddie had a four-point play and totaled six points in that span, and when LeVert made a steal and went the length of the court to dunk in the final seconds of the third, the home crowd was roaring with anticipation of a trademark Nets rally that failed to come to fruition.