SportsBasketballNets

NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 3: Nets vs. 76ers

The Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Thursday at Barclays Center. The series is tied, 1-1.

76ers forward James Ennis III (11) defends Nets
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

76ers forward James Ennis III (11) defends Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) is double teamed
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) is double teamed by 76ers forward Tobias Harris (33) and 76ers center Greg Monroe (55) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) drives for the
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) drives for the dunk against 76ers center Greg Monroe (55) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives up court
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives up court against 76ers center Greg Monroe (55) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) drives around 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) drives around 76ers center Greg Monroe (55) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (00) throws the pass
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (00) throws the pass against 76ers center Greg Monroe (55) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) in the first
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives around 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives around 76ers center Boban Marjanovic (51) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

76ers forward Tobias Harris (33) grabs the rebound
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

76ers forward Tobias Harris (33) grabs the rebound on Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) is double teamed
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) is double teamed by 76ers center Greg Monroe (55) and 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

76ers forward James Ennis III (11) defends Nets
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

76ers forward James Ennis III (11) defends Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (00) drives on 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (00) drives on 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets forward Joe Harris (12) defends the drive
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Nets forward Joe Harris (12) defends the drive of 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives on 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives on 76ers center Greg Monroe (55) in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center.

