NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 3: Nets vs. 76ers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Barclays Center. The 76ers lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

Nets forward Jared Dudley (6) goes around 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets forward Jared Dudley (6) goes around 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) in the first quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives on 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives on 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the first quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets forward Jared Dudley (6) goes around 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) is defended by
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) is defended by 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the first quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives on 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives on 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the first quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives on 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives on 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) in the first quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives on 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives on 76ers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives on 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) in the first quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center.

