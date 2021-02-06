TODAY'S PAPER
Shorthanded Nets overwhelmed by 76ers' third-quarter surge

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) tries to drive

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) tries to drive past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) during the second half on Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia.  Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
The odds were stacked against the Nets when their Big 3 shrank to the Big 1 after they lost Kevin Durant for a week because of NBA health and safety protocols and were also without Kyrie Irving (sprained right index finger). That just left James Harden active among their superstar triumvirate to take on the Eastern Conference leading 76ers Saturday night in Philadelphia.

That was far from enough. The Nets hung tough through the middle of the third period but then got blown out in overwhelming fashion on their way to a 124-108 loss. They fell 19 points behind early in the final period, so Nets coach Steve Nash rested Harden the entire fourth quarter.

As usual, center Joel Embiid was a dominant presence for the 76ers (17-7) with 33 points and nine rebounds, Tobias Harris added 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Ben Simmons totaled 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Harden topped the Nets (14-11) with 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, and Landry Shamet has 22 points off the bench with a 5-for-13 three-point shooting effort.

Given the fact the Nets have another back-to-back set coming up Tuesday in Detroit and at home Wednesday against the Pacers, Nash was asked if load management was part of the reason for resting Irving.

 

"This one with Ky is not any load management," Nash said. "He genuinely has a swollen finger and he took a knock to it [Friday] . . . We’ll see how it responds, but hopefully, it is day-to-day and we’ll see him back in action on Tuesday."

Harden has concentrated on playmaking since joining the Nets, but when asked if the three-time league scoring champion had the green light to go for 100 against the 76ers, Nash smiled and said, "I don’t like putting players in that position where it’s like ‘Get us 100, or we lose.’ We’d love for James to have a monster game, but we have to do it collectively."

Harden scored 13 points in the third quarter alone, and the game was tied at 79 with just 5:15 left in the period. But the game came unraveled quickly for the Nets as the 76ers finished the third on a 23-7 run, including eight points from Danny Green (11) and seven from Embiid. During that stretch, the Nets made just three of nine shots and committed five sloppy turnovers.

When Furkan Korkmaz opened the final period with a three-pointer, the 76ers had a 19-point lead and the Nets never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

