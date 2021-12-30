Nets fall to 76ers in their return home after solid road wins

The Nets were trailing by six in the final minute when 76ers center Joel Embiid got a shot to go. He missed the free throw attempt that followed, but it didn’t matter as the Sixers defeated the Nets 110-102 Thursday night at Barclays Center.

The loss was a setback for the Nets after their two-game winning streak in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers. They now face the Clippers in a rematch Saturday at Barclays Center.

There was a time when it appeared the Nets were in control. Kevin Durant gave the Nets a 93-92 lead when he hit a jumper with 4:53 left to play. Harden tied it again at 95 with a layup at the 4:04 mark. The game was tied at 97 later when Embiid’s three-point play gave the 76ers a 100-97 lead that they never lost. Three-pointers by Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry gave the 76ers a 106-99 lead, and that was the game.

Harden made two foul shots with 40.7 seconds left to bring the Nets within six, but that was as close as they got in the final minute.

Durant and James Harden each led the Nets with 33 points each. Harden actually recorded another triple-double with 14 rebounds and 10 assists. LaMarcus Aldridge had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Nic Claxton had 10 points and eight rebounds. But the Nets’ bench produced a mere nine points.

Embiid led the 76ers with 34 points, Maxey added 25, Curry had 17 and Andre Drummond had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Asked about juggling his lineup before the game, Nash said, "It’s definitely something I’ve become accustomed to. So it’s not anything that’s throwing us off our stride so to speak. I think it’s always a little bit difficult to try to figure out from stretch to stretch who’s available, what’s the best way to proceed given the short term and the long term. Having said that, I think it’s great that we got so many guys back and we can start to reincorporate them and get them opportunities and keep learning about ourselves and analyzing and seeing how we can improve."

The Nets played their previous two games without Durant, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 18. He came out the day before the game against the 76ers, as did Aldridge and Thomas.

The Nets fell behind, 10-2, at the outset, and they trailed by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, which ended with the 76ers holding a 39-31 lead. Embiid scored 16 points in the opening quarter. The Nets had no answer.

The second quarter was a different story. The Nets held the 76ers to just 16 points, tying their best mark for the second quarter this season. But they still trailed at halftime, 55-54.

In the third quarter, the Nets gained a one-point lead on a jumper by Durant at the 8:17 mark. They led by as much as seven points in the quarter but the 76ers put together a 13-4 run at the end of the quarter to take an 84-82 lead.