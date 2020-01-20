For the second time in two meetings with the 76ers over a five-day span, the Nets saw a double-digit lead melt away when they once again failed to close down the stretch. They scored only 20 fourth-quarter points in a 117-111 loss to the Sixers on Martin Luther King Day Monday afternoon at Barclays Center.

The Nets saw their 89-79 lead with 3:11 left in the third quarter turn into a 105-96 deficit with 6:14 left in the game. They shot 3-for-8 over that span with seven turnovers that fueled the 76ers’ charge to the lead.

But the Nets turned the tables with eight straight points, the last six by Caris LeVert, to cut their deficit to 105-104 with 4:03 to go. Now it was the Sixers’ turn to go cold as they missed eight straight shots before 76ers big man Al Horford buried a three-pointer at the 1:22 mark for a 108-104 cushion. Soon after, a three by Furkan Korkmaz gave the 76ers a 113-108 lead with 23.4 seconds left.

But Spencer Dinwiddie buried a deep left-wing three with 19.9 seconds showing to make it a two-point game. Finally, the Sixers escaped by making four late foul shots.

Dinwiddie led the Nets (18-24), who lost their fourth straight, with 22 points while shooting 6-for-17, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Taurean Prince had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Simmons paced Philadelphia (29-16) with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. The Nets committed 22 turnovers leading to 18 points

After appearing in four games since making his comeback and averaging 33 minutes over his past three games, Kyrie Irving sat out with right hamstring tightness. It was diagnosed on Sunday and didn’t improve sufficiently by game time.

“We looked at him yesterday,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We knew there were some issues, and then we tested it again this morning and decided collectively to not play him tonight . . . Don’t want to lose him long-term, so, that’s the plan . . . With these things, you have to go on the side of caution.”

Atkinson replaced Irving in the starting lineup with Garrett Temple, who was returning from a right knee contusion. It made sense to continue to bring LeVert off the bench because he is the backup point guard, and it makes sense for him to grow more comfortable in that role rather than be moved back and forth depending on Irving’s availability.

As the Nets began the second half, Atkinson assessed their play so far as a “mixed bag right now. Haven’t been consistent in our players or our lineups, so, that’s been a challenge. We started out really good offensively the first 10 games and then dipped a little. We’re kind of all over the place, searching for consistency. Love our group. As we get whole, as we get healthier, we’ll improve as the year goes on.”

The highlight of the first half was the performance of backup rookie center Nicolas Claxton, who had 10 of his 13 first-half points during a 24-6 run spanning the first and second quarters to give the Nets control at 44-32. They still had a comfortable 10-point cushion late in the second period before a pair of three-pointers by Mike Scott cut the margin. The Nets settled for a 68-64 halftime lead.

Late in the third period, back-to-back threes by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and LeVert pushed the Nets’ lead back to 89-79. But just as he did at the end of the first half, Simmons took over near the end of the period, scoring 11 points during an 18-3 run that carried into the fourth quarter and gave the Sixers a 97-91 lead with 10:29 left in the game on a three by Raul Neto.