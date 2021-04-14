Surprise. Surprise. The battle of the two best teams in the Eastern Conference ended up being a battle.

The woefully shorthanded Nets fell just short of climbing out of a 22-point early fourth-quarter hole and were defeated, 123-117, Wednesday night by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joe Embiid showed why he is a top MVP candidate Wednesday night, scoring 39 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and making a big defensive play after the Nets had cut the 76ers lead to three points.

The game had been hyped as possible preview of the Eastern Conference Championships as the two teams came in tied for first place in the conference. The win gave the 76ers a full game lead over the Nets. It also gave them a 2-1 win of the season series.

Kyrie Irving, the only one of the Nets Big 3 available for the game, led the team with 37 points and nine assists. Landry Shamet added 17 points and Jeff Green had 15.

The game really wasn’t an accurate measure of the strength of the two teams, given that the Nets had just 10 players available.

Several hours before tipoff, the Nets announced Kevin Durant would miss the game as they wanted to rest his second hamstring after he played 27 minutes on Tuesday night. Irving returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game for family reasons. Also inactive for the Nets were James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Tyler Johnson and Chris Chiozza all be inactive.

The 76ers not only gained a full game in the standings, they won the tiebreaker as well by winning the season series.

In this season, the difference between No. 1 and No. 2 could be significant as the Eastern Conference basically has three true contenders — the 76ers, the Nets and the Bucks. While the No. 1 seed currently would play the winner of the series between the Hawks and the Heat in the second round, the No. 2 seed would likely get the Bucks in that round.

Nets coach Steve Nash knew heading into the game that his shorthanded team was going to have its hands full with Embiid, who entered the game as league’s third-leading scorer with an average of 29.6 points.

"It’s consistency and shot making," Nash said. "He’s been incredibly accurate scoring the ball. We know what a dominant physical presence he is, but he’s really an accurate mid-range shooter and very capable from the three as well. So I think his accuracy and shot-making ability has taken another step and to do so you have to be very consistent and he's done that."

Much to-do has been made about how the Nets have stockpiled talent this season to form a super team. Simmons made it clear before the game that he was tired of hearing about the Nets and their Big 3. So tired, in fact, that the 76ers 6-10 point forward practically rolled his eyes at the notion that the Nets are their top rivals.

"Obviously, Brooklyn has a lot of talent, but there’s only one ball and you do have to play defense," Simmons said.

Despite the fact that the 76ers and Nets entered Wednesday’s game tied at the top of the standings with identical 37-17 records, Simmons poo-pooed the notion that there is a fierce rivalry between the two teams.

"Rivalry? If they keep the same team definitely, but it’s going to be hard to do that," Simmons said Tuesday. "We are going for the past champs, the Lakers. They were the ones who won the championship. You have to give respect to them."