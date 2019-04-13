PHILADELPHIA — When the Nets last visited Philadelphia just over two weeks ago, 76ers coach Brett Brown was asked about a potential first-round playoff matchup and he described it as a “scary” proposition. His worst fears were realized as the Nets ignored their lack of playoff experience and came into Wells Fargo Center Saturday afternoon to steal a 111-102 victory in Game 1 that left a packed house booing the home team.

After a few days of intrigue about his sore left knee, All-Star 76ers center Joel Embiid played but was not quite as dominant as usual thanks in large part to a great job off the bench by backup center Ed Davis of hand-to-hand combat against him. The Nets held the 76ers to 41.2 percent shooting from the field and 12.5 from three-point range (3 of 25) while shooting 42.3 themselves from three-point range (11 of 26).

The Nets led by 17 points in the second quarter, took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter and never allowed the 76ers closer than nine in the final period. Game 2 is Monday night at Wells Fargo Center, where Nets fans chanted “Brooklyn, Brooklyn” as 76ers fans filed out of Game 1.

Russell led six Nets in double figures with 26 points. LeVert added 23, Dinwiddie had 18, Joe Harris chipped in 13 and Davis had 12 points and 16 rebounds and made a huge impact on defense. Butler topped the 76ers with 36 points, Embiid had 22 points and 15 rebounds, but Ben Simmons was limited to nine points and was minus-21 in his time on the floor.

Before the game, the 76ers’ Brown said the series would be a “fist fight.” Considering the rough-and-tumble reputation of Philadelphia as a sports town, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson had fun with that.

“Coming from the coach of Philly saying that, it doesn’t surprise me,” Atkinson said. “You think about Philly sports and all the tradition. When I was younger, I wasn’t a huge hockey fan, but for some reason, I liked the Philadelphia Flyers. They were the Broad Street Bullies, and they had the enforcer [Dave Schultz], and I loved Bobby Clarke with the no teeth.

“We know physicality is No. 1 on our whiteboard. You can know all the great schemes and play beautiful offense, but if we’re not physical and rebound the ball and if we don’t come with physicality versus their level of physicality, we won’t have a chance.”

Despite listing Embiid as doubtful, it was no surprise that he started the game and immediately attacked the rim, drawing two fouls on Nets center Jarrett Allen in the first 53 seconds of the game and then going to the foul line repeatedly. Russell’s shooting was cold early for the Nets, but Harris hit a trio of threes that kept the Nets within three at 22-19.

But the backup guard combination of Dinwiddie and LeVert got the Nets’ offense into gear with a small lineup that spaced the floor. The Nets went on a 20-1 run spanning the end of the first period and the start of the second for a 39-23 lead. LeVert had eight points in that stretch, and DeMarre Carroll added seven.

The Nets’ lead grew to a first-half high of 17 when Russell returned and hit a three for a 44-27 advantage. But with Embiid on the bench and the 76ers going small at the end of the first half, Butler scored 11 points in a 13-6 run that cut their halftime deficit to 62-54, ending with a buzzer-beating three that echoed the game-winner Butler hit last December at Barclays Center.

With Allen back in the game to open the third quarter, the 76ers again went inside during a 9-3 surge that cut the Nets’ lead to 65-63 before Allen picked up his fourth foul at 9:51 and sat down. Davis returned, and the Nets settled down at both ends of the floor, and Russell heated up to score 14 points in the quarter and restore an 82-74 Nets lead that grew to 93-82 at the end of the third period.