A sellout crowd Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center got its money’s worth of playoff basketball as Nets coach Kenny Atkinson altered his starting lineup to include Caris LeVert and Jared Dudley. Then, things turned rough in the third quarter when Joel Embiid hammered Jarrett Allen to the floor for the second time in the first-round series, sparking a melee that resulted in the ejections of Dudley and 76ers All-Star guard Jimmy Butler.

The two teams continued to fight through a tense fourth quarter that included seven lead changes, including a go-ahead basket by Mike Scott that was followed by an Allen turnover that cost the Nets their last chance in a 112-108 Game 4 victory by the 76ers. They now lead the series 3-1 and have a chance to end it Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Early in the fourth period, the 76ers cut the Nets’ lead to 94-93 on a layup by Embiid with 8:35 left. The Nets expanded their margin to seven points, but the 76ers continued to attack with the blunt instrument of Embiid, who scored four straight baskets at the rim to give the 76ers a 102-101 lead with 2:54 to play.

The teams exchanged the lead six more times, the last when Mike Scott drained a corner three with 18.6 seconds left for a 110-108 Philadelphia lead.

The Nets put the ball in D’Angelo Russell’s hands, and he fed Allen on a drive, but he was met by three 76ers and lost the ball with 4.8 seconds left, leading to a pair of clinching four shots by Tobias Harris.

The Nets were led by 25 points from Russell, got 21 each from Allen and LeVert and 18 from Spencer Dinwiddie. Embiid once again dominated the paint with 31 points and 15 rebounds for the 76ers, and Harris added 24 points.

Before Game 4 began, Atkinson made a big admission that foretold the changes he was prepared to make. “Their starting lineup has kind of had their way with our starting lineup,” Atkinson said. “They’re very good, and somehow, we’ve got to figure out how to slow them down because they’re dominating us right now.”

Asked if he regretted no playing LeVert more in Game 3, especially after he exploded for 19 points in the second quarter of that game, Atkinson said, “I don’t know if I’m partial to the hot-hand principle. I’ll just say, in general, he’s playing much better, and he definitely deserves more minutes. I think you’ll see him get more minutes tonight.”

Sure enough, Atkinson not only put LeVert in the starting lineup in place of DeMarre Carroll but also replaced rookie Rodions Kurucs at power forward with Jared Dudley, who was assigned to cover Simmons after two strong outings by the 76ers’ 6-10 point guard. The 76ers also had a lineup change when Embiid returned after sitting out Game 3 with left knee soreness.

The Nets opened the game with baskets by LeVert and Dudley, signaling right away that they were bringing more firepower to the fray. By the end of the opening period, the Nets had built a 33-24 lead with 11 points apiece by LeVert and center Allen, who was super-effective in the pick-and-roll with setups by LeVert and Russell.

The 76ers tied the game at 38, but the Nets put together a 16-4 run, including a pair of threes by Dudley to take their biggest lead to that point at 63-53 before Philadelphia scored the final four points before halftime. But it was clear the Nets’ lineup had the desired effect as LeVert had 16 points by halftime and had held Simmons and Redick, who dominated them in Game 3, to six points each.

The Nets were clinging to a six-point lead when playoff fireworks went off in the third quarter as Embiid decked Allen on a drive to the basket, a play that was eerily similar to the elbow he hit Allen with in Game 2. Dudley took exception and chest-bumped Embiid. The 76ers’ Jimmy Butler then pushed Dudley from behind and followed up by shoving him into the baseline seats.

After a review, Butler and Dudley were ejected and Embiid got off with a Flagrant 1 foul. That might have seemed a good trade for the Nets since the 76ers lost an All-Star guard, but Dudley was a difference-maker at both ends for the Nets, leaving with eight points, five assists, a steal and a plus-12. When the third quarter ended, the Nets still were hanging tough with a 91-85 lead.