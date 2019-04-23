The Nets were eliminated from the playoffs with a 122-100 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Joel Embiid, center left, shoots as he splits the Nets' Jared Dudley, center right, and Jarrett Allen, left, during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Ben Simmons, top, dunks the ball as the Nets' Jarrett Allen, left, looks away during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, talks with the Nets' D'Angelo Russell, left, following the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Joel Embiid heads to the locker room following Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Nets, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, dunks the ball as the Nets' Caris LeVert, center, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, left, watch during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts to his basket during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Nets, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, shoots the ball with the Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, right, defending during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The Nets' Caris LeVert, right, goes up for the shot against the 76ers' Joel Embiid, center right, during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Philadelphia.