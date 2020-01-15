PHILADELPHIA — With the Nets holding a one-point lead with 5:19 to play, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson inserted Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert to play alongside Spencer Dinwiddie to test that trio of scoring guards as his finishing lineup. But that trial run went awry when Tobias Harris scored 11 points in a 17-5 finishing run that gave the 76ers a 117-106 victory over the Nets Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

After spending all of the third quarter protecting a lead that never exceeded seven points, the Nets moved to the fourth quarter, where their leads so often go to die. A brief 8-0 burst early in the period, ending with consecutive three-pointers by Furkan Korkmaz was all it took to give the 76ers a 94-92 lead with 9:24 left to play.

That expanded to a 14-4 run when Al Horford buried a three from the top of the arc for a 100-96 margin with 7:49 remaining. Five straight points by Taurean Prince restored a 101-100 Nets lead at 5:19, and that’s where Atkinson went to his closers with high hopes.

There were three more lead changes and one tie, but when Dix Hills native Harris buried a three-pointer for a 109-104 76ers lead with 2:19 remaining, it felt like the dagger.

Dinwiddie topped the Nets (18-22) with 26 points and eight assists, center Jarrett Allen added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Prince had 15 points. Irving scored 14 on rough 6-for-21 shooting and LeVert finished with 12 points. The Nets were a miserable 18 of 30 at the foul line.

Harris led the 76ers (26-16) with 34 points and 10 rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 20 points and 11 assists.

The Nets were making their first visit to Philadelphia since losing Game 5 in the first round of the playoffs and being eliminated by the 76ers last April. The 76ers were without rugged center Joel Embiid, who is recovering from recent hand surgery, but they still have been formidable while adjusting to new lineups including Josh Richardson and Horford.

“Philly, I think they’re an excellent team, top five in defensive efficiency, and that always gives you a shot to be really good now and in the playoffs,” Atkinson said. “Ton of respect. We have to play great. We can’t play a good game, we have to play a great game to get this one.

“Philly’s No. 1 in the league in not giving up threes. Last time we played them, we got to the rim a ton and did a good job finishing. So every game has its own story.”

Atkinson was referring to a 20-points Nets win over the 76ers on Dec. 15 at Barclays Center. But in the first half Wednesday night, 8-for-14 three-point shooting was what helped the Nets jump out to a 57-54 lead at the break. An 8-2 Nets surge late in the second quarter, ending with two massive dunks by Allen gave the Nets their biggest lead of the opening half at 49-42. But the 76ers responded with an 8-2 run of their own to draw within one before a closing tip-in by Allen.

Irving, who averaged 26.5 points on amazing 22-for-30 shooting in his first two games back from a shoulder injury, had a rough 2-for-9 effort in the opening half, but Dinwiddie picked up the slack for the Nets with 14 points.

The Nets pushed their lead to seven points multiple times in the third quarter as Dinwiddie scored 10 points in the period. But they never get more separation, partly because of poor foul shooting, and settled for a 90-86 lead going to the final quarter.

The Nets also lost backup center DeAndre Jordan, who dislocated the middle finger of his right hand.