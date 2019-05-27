TODAY'S PAPER
Nets' Sean Marks keeps expanding front office with hiring of Spurs' Andy Birdsong as another assistant GM

The new hire had served San Antonio as director of pro player personnel.

Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks with reporters

Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks with reporters at the HSS Training Center in Brooklyn on April 25. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
The Nets are stocking up on assistant general managers. They announced the hiring of Andy Birdsong for that title on Monday just two days after hiring Jeff Peterson for the same title.

From the look of it, Nets general manager Sean Marks is expanding the role previously held by Trajan Langdon, who recently left the Nets to become general manager of the Pelicans. Marks again returned to his roots with the Spurs to hire Birdsong, who served San Antonio as director of pro player personnel as well as general manager of the Spurs’ G League affiliate.

“Andy is an accomplished basketball executive who brings a wealth of experience in talent evaluation and roster construction to our front office team,” Marks said in a statement. “The knowledge he has garnered from his time as a member of such exemplary organizations as the Spurs and Hawks will greatly benefit our group.”

Birdsong began as basketball operations intern with the Spurs in 2011 and joined the Hawks as manager of basketball operations in 2012. Following three seasons with the Hawks, Birdsong returned to the Spurs in 2015 as director of basketball operations and was promoted to his most recent position in 2016.

Birdsong not only worked with Marks when he was with the Spurs, but also his tenure with the Hawks overlaps that of Peterson, who came from the Hawks to join the Nets, and that of Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, who previously served as a Hawks assistant coach. Birdsong and Peterson both hold masters degrees from Florida State in sports administration and management, graduating a year apart.

