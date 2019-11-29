TODAY'S PAPER
Spencer Dinwiddie leads Nets over Celtics

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on Nov. 29, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
With Kyrie Irving watching in street clothes from the bench, his new team beat his former team Friday at the Barclays Center.

The Nets’ 112-107 win over the Boston Celtics was billed as a payback of sorts for their loss in Boston on Wednesday night. Spencer Dinwiddie, who has taken over most the ballhandling duties with Irving injured, led the Nets with 32 points and a season-high 11 assists.

Irving has missed eight straight games with a shoulder impingement, including the Nets' loss in Boston.  Though Irving did not attend that game, fans spent the entire contest engaged in derogatory chants directed at him for leaving the Celtics to sign with the Nets in free agency.

Later, Irving responded with a post on his Instagram, criticizing the crowd for “defacing people who are truly PEOPLE.” He then went on to talk about the importance of mental health over playing professional sports to please fans.

At least one person in Boston seemed to understand where Irving was coming from. Before the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was asked about the post.

"The level of scrutiny that the best players in the league get, we forget how great they are,” Stevens said. “Sometimes, I think it’s good to take a step back and appreciate them for their greatness, whether it's Kyrie or anybody else.”

The Celtics (13-5) have the second best record in the Eastern Conference but have lost four of their last seven games. Jayson Tatum was the Celtics’ high scorer with 26 points.

The Nets (10-9) are now 6-2 without Irving. All five starters were in double figures Friday and the team shot 41.5 percent from three-point range.

Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

