The play call was almost poetic in its simplicity, and graceful in its execution.

“Get the ball to Spencer and get out of the way.”

That’s how Kenny Atkinson characterized the play that led to Spencer Dinwiddie’s layup — the one that gave the Nets the lead. The Nets point guard took the ball up the court, drove through traffic, and put the Nets up by 1 with a little less than a minute to go in Sunday’s matinee.

But then the Nuggets came back. So, Dinwiddie did it again.

This time, his layup with 26.3 seconds left on the clock would prove to be the definitive blow for the Nets, who turned aside the Nuggets, 105-103, at Barclays Center. Dinwiddie’s basket gave them a 103-102 advantage. Will Barton’s off-balance jumper glanced off the rim with less than 10 seconds to go, and Taurean Prince beat Nikola Jokic under the basket for the rebound to all but seal it.

And on the way, the Nets showed considerable growth — a lockdown late-game defense that’s begun to shine, a commitment to improvisation with so much of its talent injured, and the ability to find ways to win, even without the perimeter shot they often rely on. In fact, the Nets shot 7-for-28 from three, but out-rebounded the Nuggets, 48-37.

“Sometimes, you find your identity from having you back against the wall,” said Dinwiddie, who scored 24 points and has flourished while subbing in for an injured Kyrie Irving. “We don’t have the luxury of being able to out-shoot, outscore. You’ve got 80 percent of our salary cap out, what should be probably 70 percent of our scoring out . . . We have no other choice. You think we’re going to score 130? Everybody in the league should know that by now. We’re not going to score 130. Not every night. We can get hot. We have great shooters, great players still, but to think that we’re going to be [that type of team] is probably not the right move.”

Brooklyn is 9-3 in Irving’s absence and is also without Caris LeVert (thumb). Their other big-money player, Kevin Durant, won’t play until next year. However, the Nets have won three in a row, Dinwiddie has scored over 20 points in 10 of his last 12 games, and Jarrett Allen also has thrived.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday, Allen scored 19 points with 11 rebounds, making it eight straight games with 10 boards or more. It's also his seventh double-double in eight games and his 12th double-double of the season.

“I think it is” a statement win for the team, Allen said. “They’re a great offensive team, even on defense. We still have to come out and play hard, so I think this is a good step in the right direction.”

The Nuggets didn’t take their first lead until the halftime buzzer. The Nets missed a three-point attempt and a contested layup when the Nuggets took the ball up the court and Jamal Murray hit a left-wing three as time expired, to go into the break with a 54-53 advantage.

The Nuggets took a few more leads in the third, but down by 1 with eight minutes left, the Nets were finally able to wrest away a measure of control. Their 12-1 run, propelled by Harris (five points during the run), gave them a 72-67 lead with 5:48 to go, and they entered the fourth quarter up 82-77.

The Nuggets briefly pulled ahead early in the fourth, on Jerami Grant’s three, but Garrett Temple responded with a three of his own. The Nets then went up 87-83 on David Nwaba's dunk. As they did, before, though, the Nuggets hung around thanks to their perimeter shooting, eventually taking a 92-89 lead on back-to-back threes by Monte Morris and another by Grant.

That, though, is when the Nets got a slew of vital stops and rebounds, led by Prince, who finished with 11 boards. It gave them just enough room for that very simple, very effective play call at the end of the game.

“We’re improving defensively,” Atkinson said. “When you win a game where we make seven threes, that’s good news.”