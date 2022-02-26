MILWAUKEE — Ben Simmons has been dealing with some back tenderness, but nothing out of the ordinary for someone who hasn’t played since June, according to Nets coach Steve Nash.

"It’s just a little soreness in his back," Nash told reporters before Nets team against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. "It’s not like an injury. It’s just as he’s returned to play his back has flared up a bit. It’s not a long-term thing."

The Nets obtained Simmons in a trade deadline deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers. Simmons, who wasn’t getting along with coach Doc Rivers and some of his 76ers teammates, has not played a game this season.

Simmons did travel with his new team to Milwaukee but has been doing mostly individual work as he attempts to get back into game shape.

"No, he has not done high intensity yet," Nash said. "Just ramping him up still. He’s doing individual work. He’s doing physio and strength and conditioning and skill work. He’s building his body back up and his game."

Though the team has set no date for the Simmons’ return, Simmons has said he is hoping to be back for the Nets' game in Philadelphia on March 10.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Notes and quotes: Nash said there has been no decision on whether Joe Harris will have to go through another surgery to address the bone particle in his ankle. "The only update I have is that he’s still in the process and working through it," Nash said of Harris’ rehab. Harris has played in just 14 games this season . . . Point guard Goran Dragic was scheduled to play his first game as a Net Saturday night. Dragic, whom the Nets signed on Monday, has not played since Nov. 13 and was expected to be on a minutes restriction. Still Dragic was excited to be back on the floor: "I’m just pumped to be part of the team," Dragic said at the Nets morning shootaround. "I was three or four months back home, spent quality time with my kids. But, of course, you're missing basketball."-