For the first time in more than three months, the Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played together, and their rust and lack of familiarity showed as they totaled a mere combined 39 points. It didn’t matter because they played well enough defensively to contain the Bulls in a 105-91 victory Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center, but it was not a promising preview of their playoff preparation.

Harden had a season-low five points, Durant totaled 12 on 4-of-17 shooting and Irving finished with 22 but had only two second-half and a glaring zero in the assist column.

The Nets led by as much as 14 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Bulls put together a 10-0 surge to cut their deficit to 85-81 on a layup by former Net Thaddeus Young with 8:48 left to play. A pair of threes by Jeff Green triggered a 20-4 Nets run for a 105-85 lead with 2:29 remaining, and that was the game.

The Nets (47-24) got 19 points from Green plus 16 points and 12 rebounds from Bruce Brown, and the Nets had big leads in fast-break points (27-5), paint points (50-36) and bench points (48-21). Patrick Williams topped the Bulls (30-41) with 24 points, and Young added 19 plus 13 boards.

The Nets went into the game knowing they needed to win their last two games against the Bulls plus the Cavaliers Sunday night at Barclays Center to assure themselves of the No. 2 seed because the third-place Bucks (45-25) were just one game behind and were facing a home game against Miami Saturday night plus a finale Sunday at Chicago. The Bulls have the tiebreaker.

Durant, Irving and Harden were playing just their eighth game together and their first since a Feb. 13 win at Golden State. "It’s a great opportunity for us to just get some reps in together," Nets coach Steve Nash said before the game. "That’s kind of all it is. You can’t ask for anything super-specific. You just want them to feel it and to kind of grow into it and start that process of jelling and finding cohesion and understanding that it’s been so truncated this season.

"It’s good in that respect. I don’t know how much you can get out of one game, but it’s better than no game. So we’re excited to see them out there together."

Joe Harris (sore hip) sat out his second straight game and already was ruled out of Sunday’s game. But it was a precautionary measure to have him ready for the playoffs and to rest him after playing the first 69 games.

The Big 3 drew no respect early as the Bulls jumped out to a 12-0 lead on 5-of-7 shooting. But Irving had 13 first-quarter points as the Nets gradually worked their way back into the game to trail by 29-28 at the end of the opening period.

When Jeff Green hit a jumper to open the second period, it gave the Nets their first lead, which they traded six times before the Bulls’ offense stalled, especially since they were without Zach LaVine, who had 41 points when they lost to the Nets Tuesday in Chicago. The Nets put together a 15-4 run, including five points from Irving, just before the end of the half to build a 12-point lead that dipped to 61-51 at the break.

Williams scored seven straight Bulls points early in the third period to cut their deficit to five, but the Nets led by as much as 12 points on their way to a 79-71 advantage at the end of the quarter.