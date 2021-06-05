Nets-Bucks Game 1 recap: Star of the game, key stat, more

The final

Nets 115, Bucks 107. Nets lead series, 1-0.

Deciding points

The Nets fashioned a 24-11 run late in the third quarter to take a 98-82 lead. Kevin Durant had nine points in that span, including the final seven straight.

Star of the game

An injury to James Harden left the Nets with a "Big 2," and that turned out to be enough as Durant (29) and Kyrie Irving (25) combined to score 54 points on 23-for-51 shooting.

Key statistic

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 39.7 points in the Bucks 2-1 series win of the regular-season series. He scored 34 in Game 1 on 16-for-24 shooting. But the Nets held All-Stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to a combined 30 points on 13-for-42 shooting.

Turning point

In the absence of injured Harden, the Nets needed a lift, and they got it from starting center Blake Griffin, who came up big with 18 points and 14 rebounds. He was an absolute difference-maker.

Did you notice?

Nets fans counted 10 seconds when Antetokounmpo was at the foul line in the third period. He is notorious for pushing the 10-second limit to get off a free throw. He missed two when Nets fans counted down. It was funny.

Injury report

Veteran forward Jeff Green (left plantar fascia strain) sat out his sixth straight game of the playoffs, but he is believed to be close to a return.

Other news

Obviously, the major news of Game 1 was the right hamstring strain James Harden suffered just 43 seconds into the contest. He pulled up lame on a drive to the basket. It was a re-injury of a problem that caused him to miss 18 straight games near the end of the regular season.