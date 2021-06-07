Nets-Bucks Game 2 recap: Star of the game, key stat, more

The final

Nets 125, Bucks 86. Nets lead series, 2-0.

Key player

Kevin Durant had 13 points in the first quarter, 21 by halftime and finished with 32 points in 33 minutes, connecting on 12 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Key statistic

21 — The Nets set a franchise playoff record with 20 three-pointers. Rookie Reggie Perry will be the trivia answer someday, entering the game already long out of hand and hit two straight threes to set the record with the 20th trey and give the Nets a 44-point lead.

Turning point

What time did the Bucks team plane land in New York? — because things haven’t gone right since then for them, suffering two straight one-sided losses.

Did you notice?

The Nets offense was rolling so well that the Bucks with All-Defensive Team-types like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and P.J. Tucker opted to try to utilize a zone defense as the game was getting out of hand. Spoiler — it didn’t help.

Sidelight:

While Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the star of the Bucks they have another All-Star in Khris Middleton, but you’d have a hard time knowing it from what he’s shown in two games at Barclays Center. Middleton shot just 6 of 23 in the opening game of the series and missed his first eight attempts Monday as the game turned into an early blowout. Middleton finished 7 of 20 with a too-little, too-late flurry.

Injury report

The Nets were without James Harden (right hamstring tightness) and Jeff Green (left plantar fascia strain). Nets’ coach Steve Nash provided no timeline for either player to return, but the Nets and Bucks don’t play again until Thursday.