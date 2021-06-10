MILWAUKEE – No one predicted a titanic defensive struggle before the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Nets and Bucks, the two highest-scoring powerhouses in the NBA. But that’s what happened when the Bucks decided to play rough after losing the first two games at Barclays Center.

Ultimately, the outcome came down to an off-balance three-pointer by Kevin Durant to tie the game, but it clanked off the back of the rim as the Bucks pulled out a hard-fought 86-83 victory to cut the Nets’ series lead to 2-1 Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

After fighting back from a 21-point first-quarter deficit, the Nets took one brief lead late in the third quarter and went back in front again at 70-69 on a midrange jumper by Kyrie Irving with 10:56 left to play. But the cold-shooting by both teams continued through a ragged fourth quarter, making for an excruciating stretch run.

After Durant’s midrange jumper tied the score at 76 with 6:09 left, the Bucks missed their next six shots, and the Nets missed four and committed a turnover. Inside the final three minutes Khris Middleton and Durant exchanged jumpers as the game was tied two more times before a Durant three-pointer gave the Nets an 83-80 lead with 1:23 left to go.

The Bucks got two stops and took an 84-83 lead on Jrue Holiday's layup with 11.4 seconds showing. But Blake Griffin’s inbounds pass was knocked away, chased down by Irving, who got it to Bruce Brown, who missed a driving attempt at the rim. After a pair of Middleton foul shots, Durant missed an off-balance three at the buzzer.

Game over, series on.

Durant topped the Nets with 30 points but shot 11-of-28, and added 11 rebounds, Irving had 22 points, and Brown totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Nets shot 36.2% overall and 25.0% from three (8-32). But Joe Harris totaled only three points and shot 1-for-11 from the field. Middleton led the Bucks with 35 points and 15 rebounds, and Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 boards. But the Bucks only shot 37.8% overall and 19.4% from three (6-31).

Neither team ever led by more than five points in a second half that had emotions high on both sides. After P.J. Tucker got called for fouling Durant in the third quarter, Tucker started complaining about the call. That led to Tucker and Durant jawing at each other as they got face to face, with officials calling a double technical on the two players.

The Nets had two days after their 2-0 home sweep to prepare for Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee, where they suffered back-to-back regular-season losses to the Bucks on May 2 and 4. The Nets blew fourth-quarter leads in both those games, and it seemed to impact their sense of purpose in the opening two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Reflecting on those previous losses to the Bucks, Nets coach Steve Nash said, "I think primarily we recognized how capable they are, how good this team is and that we really have accomplished nothing yet. We held homecourt and that’s about it. So our approach is to be excellent tonight, and we have to be willing to win in different ways and, first and foremost, with just an incredibly intense and competitive effort."

As much as they talked about getting the Bucks’ best shot, the Nets were anything but ready for the firestorm that engulfed them. The Bucks blitzed the Nets to build a 30-9 lead just before the end of the opening period with Antetokounmpo and Middleton combining to score every Bucks point – 15 each.

The Nets shot a pathetic 5 of 25 in the first quarter, but Durant’s final shot went in to put them in double figures, and it triggered an extended 22-3 run lasting deep into the second period to cut the Nets’ deficit to 33-31. The Bucks paid little defensive attention to Brown on the short roll, and he made them pay with 10 points in that stretch. The Nets’ defense also turned it up several notches in the second quarter. During the Nets’ run, the Bucks shot 1-for-13 and had four turnovers.

At halftime, the Bucks’ lead was only 45-42 despite the fact they held Irving and Durant to a combined 17 points. Durant was 2-for-10 from the field in the opening half.

At the 5:02 mark of the third quarter, Durant hit a three to momentarily tie the game at 57. With 1:05 left, Brown hit a floater on a feed from Durant to give the Nets their first lead at 65-64. But the quarter ended with the Bucks clinging to a 67-65 lead in a shockingly low-scoring game for the NBA’s two most prolific offenses.