Nets-Bucks Game 4 recap: Star of the game, key stat, more

THE FINAL

Bucks 107, Nets 96. Bucks tied series 2-2.

DECIDING POINTS

The Bucks opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run to build a 16-point cushion. The Nets shot 1-for-11 with two turnovers in that stretch.

STAR OF THE GAME

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his best game of the series with 34 points while shooting 14-for-26.

KEY STATISTIC

The Nets averaged 120.0 points in the first two games of the series at Barclays Center but were held to an average of 89.5 points in two losses at Fiserv Forum.

TURNING POINT

Irving suffered what appeared to be a left ankle injury with 5:52 left in the second period and had to be helped to the locker room. He didn’t return and had 11 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes before being injured.

DID YOU NOTICE?

Coming off a Game 3 altercation in which he went nose-to-nose with Kevin Durant in a second-half altercation, P.J. Tucker came out with the clear intention of playing extremely physical defense against Durant and making it personal. Durant hit the floor three or four times on shot attempts in the first half and drew just one foul. Tucker was decked seconds into the third quarter by Blake Griffin but recovered and stayed in the game. Nash described Tucker’s play as "borderline basketball."

INJURY REPORT

James Harden (right hamstring tightness) was out, and Jeff Green (left plantar fascia strain), who missed the previous six playoff games, played nearly 27 minutes, scoring eight points with five rebounds.

OTHER NEWS

Following the game, a fire alarm forced the evacuation of Fiserv Forum, including media and players. But media was allowed to return after the danger passed. As a result, only Nash and Green were available for Nets interviews.