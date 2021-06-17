MILWAUKEE – Kevin Durant had yet another terrific playoff game with 32 points, but unlike the Nets’ inspiring Game 5 victory, he couldn’t get enough offensive help from his friends. Instead, it was the Bucks who evened the Eastern Conference semifinals at 3-3 with a 104-89 blowout victory Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

It extended the Bucks’ home winning streak to 13 games and set up Game 7 Saturday night at Barclays Center in a series in which the home team has won every game.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Nets put together a 10-0 burst with Joe Harris finally chipping in five points in addition to five from Durant to pull within 82-77 with 8:41 left. But whatever hopes the Nets had of wrapping up the series ended when the Bucks delivered a knockout punch of an 18-2 run that included nine straight points from Giannis Antetokounmpo before a four-point play from Middleton with 4:45 remaining.

Middleton was a powerhouse for the Bucks with 38 points, shooting 11-for-16, including 5-for-8 from three and two four-point plays He also added 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo totaled 30 points and 17 rebounds, Jrue Holiday added 21, and the Bucks had a whopping 26-4 advantage in fast-break points.

Durant had another great game, adding 11 rebounds and shooting 15 of 30 from the field, but the only other Nets in double figures were James Harden with 16 and Blake Griffin with 12.

In the Nets’ remarkable Game 5 comeback victory, Durant played all 48 minutes and a physically compromised Harden somehow played 46 with a heavily taped tight right hamstring. Before Game 6, coach Steve Nash said no minutes restriction was planned for either player.

Asked about the balance between the desire for Harden to play and the risk to his health, Nash smiled, shrugged and said, "James isn’t going to sit out. So that’s just what it is. He’s a soldier and a fighter and wants to be out there with his teammates.

"Is it ideal? No. Not at all. You’re scared for him just because I don’t want him to get another injury or a long-term injury or a recurrence, but at the same time, you’ve got to respect the heck out of him that he wants to play and lay it on the line for his teammates, even when he’s not near 100 percent."

The Nets entered the game with a negative point differential in the first quarter against the Bucks but were positive in each of the last three quarters. In the second half of Game 5, they found a way to play through Durant as the primary ballhandler, but Nash admitted they also needed to see what Harden had in the tank early in Game 6.

"I do think we’ve had slow starts in the series," Nash said. "We also are adapting to James, him being back in the lineup but not completely being himself. But overall, we want to push to have a great start."

Nash expressed his admiration that Harden could play at all. "It’s actually remarkable that he can play while having the brakes on the whole game, trying not to get hurt. That’s insane in a way. It’ll be interesting to see what he has in the tank tonight."

Once again, the Nets limped out of the starting gate, committing four turnovers in their first 10 possessions while falling behind, 18-5. But unlike his 1-for-10 shooting in Game 5, Harden hit two of his first three attempts from three-point range and got into the lane for a floater. Then he had five points in a 9-0 second-quarter surge, including another three-pointer as the Nets cut their deficit to 44-40.

By halftime, Harden was leading the Nets with 14 points, but back-to-back three-pointers from Middleton pushed the Bucks’ lead back to 59-48 at the break. When P.J. Tucker hit a corner three to open the third period, the Bucks had their biggest lead at 62-48.

Durant scored 12 of 19 Nets points in the third quarter, including 10 straight at one stretch as the deficit shrank to five, but Middleton scored the last six points of the period to give the Bucks a comfortable 78-67 margin going to the fourth with the Nets still struggling to find offense.