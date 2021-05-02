Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 49 points, a season high by any Nets opponent, and though the Nets’ Kevin Durant responded by tying his season high with 42 points, his missed three-pointer at the buzzer allowed the Bucks to escape with a 117-114 victory Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in what both teams regarded as a potential playoff preview.

The teams were tied at 90 entering the fourth quarter when the Nets opened with three-pointers from Blake Griffin and Landry Shamet for a 96-90 lead at the 10:31 mark.

But they fell into a cold spell, missing their next seven shots and committing a pair of turnovers while the Bucks went on a 16-3 run. It featured six points by Khris Middleton, including a four-point play that tied the score, and another seven points from Antetokounmpo to build a 106-99 lead.

The Nets fought back to cut their deficit to 110-107 on a three-pointer by Durant with 4:24 left to play. They still were down three with less than two minutes left, but Kyrie Irving and then Durant each missed potential tying three-pointers before the Nets got the ball, trailing by three with 3.6 seconds left and called timeout.

Griffin inbounded to Durant well above the three-point arc and his long heave bounced off the front of the rim at the buzzer. It marked the first time the Nets had lost consecutive games since Feb. 9, when they lost their third straight.

Durant also had 10 rebounds for the Nets (43-22), who got 20 points from Irving, 17 from Shamet, 11 by Griffin and 10 points and 11 rebounds from DeAndre Jordan.

Antetokounmpo shot 21-for-36 from the field. The Bucks (40-24) got 26 points and 11 rebounds from Middleton and 18 points from Jrue Holiday.

Steve Nash acknowledged the two-game series between the Eastern Conference-leading Nets and the third-place Bucks that concludes Tuesday night would be good practice for the playoffs. "It’s a great rehearsal," the Nets coach said. "Obviously, the game means a lot as far as seeding, but I think it’s also great that we approach the business end here and everyone’s trying to find themselves and make sure they’re prepared to play at as high a level as possible.

"In a sense, things feel a little heightened now, and that’s great. It’s exciting, and I think it’s good for our team to face that type of realness, so to speak."

The Bucks came in as the highest-scoring team in the NBA, and the Nets ranked second in scoring. Toward the end of the first quarter, the Nets put together a 13-3 run, including six points from Griffin to build a 37-23 lead. But an 11-0 burst by the Bucks cut that deficit to 37-34.

Midway through the second quarter, the Bucks went on an extended 26-12 run that included six points each from Forbes and Antetokounmpo, as they gained control with a 62-56 lead before Durant closed the half with a three to cut that deficit in half.

Clearly, the Nets’ strategy was to dare Antetokounmpo to shoot from three-point range while trying to prevent him from getting close to the rim. But he scored 20 points in the first half, anyway, going 1-for-3 from deep.

That changed in the third quarter when Antetokounmpo hit the first two wide-open threes he looked and scored the first 16 Bucks points of the period before a three by Forbes gave them an 81-74 lead.

But the Nets responded with a 16-7 run, including nine points by Shamet to take a brief 90-88 lead before Antetokounmpo tied the game at 90 at the end of the period.