As if the Nets needed yet another reminder of how much they have missed Kyrie Irving at home because he has not complied with the New York City vaccine mandate, his absence was glaring again in a 121-109 blowout loss to the defending NBA champion Bucks on Friday night at Barclays Center.

The loss added to the Nets’ baffling home-court malaise, extending their losing streak in Brooklyn to five straight. The catalyst for the blowout was Khris Middleton, who had a rough opening half, but scored 15 points in the third quarter, including 10 in a 19-4 run that gave the Bucks a commanding 87-63 lead. Middleton had a four-point play and hit two other threes in that span.

The Nets never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.

Kevin Durant once again paced the Nets (24-13) with 29 points, and James Harden had 16 points but shot 6-for-15. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks (26-15) with 31 points and shot 11-for-17, Bobby Portis Jr. made a major contribution with 25 points, and Middleton had 20.

The Bucks came in severely shorthanded with Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, George Hill and Grayson Allen all in COVID protocols and with Donte DeVincenzo (ankle) and Brook Lopez (back injury recovery) nursing injuries and with coach Mike Budenholzer in protocols and replaced by Darvin Ham. But Antetokounmpo came out of COVID protocols in time to face the Nets.

That worried Nets coach Steve Nash no matter what kind of cast the Bucks were able to put around the two-time MVP. "I think Giannis is such an incredible player," Nash said. "He makes them a threat no matter who’s out there with him. Him and Middleton will certainly lead them and cause all sorts of problems for us."

The other challenge the Nets were facing was trying to improve their play at home after losing their previous four games at Barclays Center before getting back into the win column Wednesday night at Indiana. The Nets’ 14-3 road record is best in the NBA, but they are now 10-10 at home.

Asked if he is worried players might be more pumped up for road games, especially now that Kyrie Irving has returned as a part-time road player, Nash said: "I hope it’s not that way. They might get their juices going to get in a building on the road and be like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve got Kyrie tonight.’ But I don’t think they’re sitting at home [thinking], ‘No fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.’ They’re excited to play the game, and we just have the added bonus of having a terrific player join us on the road."

Well, the Nets clearly could have used that terrific player, as they showed with yet another slow first-half start at home. They quickly fell behind 21-11 after Portis scored 10 straight points for the Bucks, who led 29-21 at the end of the opening period. The Nets put together a 9-2 surge to get within four early in the second quarter, and were in prime position when Antetokounmpo picked ujp his third foul and went to the bench.

But while the "Greek Freak" was a mere spectator, Portis got going again, scoring seven points in a 17-8 run to put the Bucks up 51-38. The half ended with the Bucks still holding a 60-49 lead after holding the Nets to 39.1% first-half shooting. Durant had 19 first-half points, but Harden added just six, shooting 2-for-10.

When Middleton got back on track in the third quarter, the Bucks pulled away and never looked back just as in their 127-104 win over the Nets in the season opener.