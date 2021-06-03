The Eastern Conference semifinals between the No. 2 Nets (48-24) and No. 3 Bucks (46-26), who won the regular-season series 2-1, really is worthy of being an NBA Finals matchup. These are the two best offensive teams in the NBA.

The Bucks finished first in points per game, sixth in offensive rating, fourth in field-goal percentage and fourth in three-point percentage. The Nets were second in points per game, first in offensive rating, first in field-goal percentage and third in three-point percentage. So count on an exciting offensive display from both teams.

Both teams have a Big 3. For the Nets, it’s Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Antetokounmpo and Holiday are among the best defenders in the NBA, but the defensive abilities of the Nets’ Big 3 have been underrated. Whichever team wins this series should be the favorite to win the NBA title. Expect a seven-game series.

POINT GUARD

James Harden vs. Pat Connaughton

Get serious. This matchup isn’t close. Harden averaged 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists, and he was a defensive demon in first-round win over the Celtics. Connaughton is a solid veteran who is replacing injured Donte DiVincenzo, but he averaged a mere 6.8 points and shot 37.1% from three-point range.

Edge: Nets

SHOOTING GUARD

Kyrie Irving vs. Jrue Holiday

Holiday is a two-time NBA all-defensive team member and he has made things difficult for Irving in the past. But even though the Bucks won their past two games against the Nets in Milwaukee, Irving still averaged 29.0 points on 22-for-46 shooting. So it’s not as though Holiday shut him down.

Edge: Nets

SMALL FORWARD

Joe Harris vs. Khris Middleton

Harris led the NBA in three-point percentage for the second time in the past three seasons. But Middleton is a legitimate two-time All-Star who averaged 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Stellar numbers. Harris, who averaged 14.1 points, sometimes struggles to get involved in the Nets’ offense.

Edge: Bucks

POWER FORWARD

Kevin Durant vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

This undoubtedly is the marquee matchup. Many consider Durant as one of the five greatest scorers in NBA history. But Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists, and all those numbers top Durant’s stat line of 26.9, 7.1 and 5.6. In addition, Antetokounmpo averaged 39.7 points in three regular-season games against the Nets.

Edge: Even

CENTER

Blake Griffin vs. Brook Lopez

Lopez actually is the Nets’ all-time leading scorer. He is the Bucks’ fourth option, averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 33.8% from three-point range, just enough to be a threat. Griffin is a six-time All-Star, but his actual production has amounted to just 4.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Yet, he has been a defensive tone-setter.

Edge: Bucks

BENCH

The Nets have one of the best benches in the NBA, but the key is whether Jeff Green can return from a plantar fascia strain. If he can, Green, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton average a combined 35.7 points, 16.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. But those numbers dropped to 20.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the total first-round series without Green for the final three games. The Bucks come with Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton, who average a combined 28.2 points. In their first-round playoff series sweep of Miami, Forbes averaged 15.0 points.

Edge: Even

COACH

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is one of the brightest minds in the NBA. He left the Hawks to take over a more talented Bucks team and has produced at a high level. Nets coach Steve Nash is a Hall of Fame player but a first-year head coach who has been learning. Still, after the Nets beat the Celtics in the first round, Durant praised the collaborative approach Nash has taken with the players in terms of listening to their suggestions.

Edge: Bucks

INJURIES

Green remains out for Game 1 of the second-round series for the Nets. He is a vital cog, and his return will make them much stronger. Alize Johnson (left ankle sprain) also remains out, but he is less impactful. Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is out for the season with a left foot tendon injury.

THE X-FACTORS

Nets defense: The Nets gave up 112.2 points per game in their first-round series win, and they allowed the Celtics to top the 120 mark twice in five games. They don’t need to be a dominant defensive team, but the Nets must have extended periods of good defense that allow them to create separation.

Ball movement: A critical part of the Nets’ offense is ball movement that allows Harris, in particular, to get involved in an offense dominated by the isolation play of the Big 3.

Coaching: Nash has a brilliant mind, but he is up against proven vet Budenholzer, a great coach. Tough matchup.

PREDICTION

Nets lost the season series to Bucks, 2-1, including back-to-back games in early May in Milwaukee. But Harden played in neither of those games and did play in the home win. Harden is the difference-maker.

Nets in 7