The Nets went through their morning workout, most of the time spent in film sessions, which served the dual purpose of studying the mistakes and creating a plan to get back on track while also avoiding any sort of risk of more injuries to a team already beaten down by sprains and strains.

Approaching a pivotal Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Nets already knew they were without Kyrie Irving, who was sidelined by the sprained right ankle suffered Sunday in Game 4. James Harden, who had been out of action since suffering tightness in his right hamstring 43 seconds into Game 1, was upgraded from out to doubtful and then again to questionable on Tuesday. He reportedly planned to play in Game 5 barring any pre-game setbacks, but it still was a question mark in any planning.

What the Nets were left to rely on was the play of the last remaining star, Kevin Durant, but really, a return to the habit of stepping up from other players that had been on display throughout the regular season.

Playing shorthanded is nothing new to the team, with just eight regular-season games that included Durant, Irving and Harden all in action. But in losing the two games in Milwaukee to send the best-of-seven series back to Brooklyn tied at two games each, the Nets didn’t get the contributions from the next tier of talent that has carried them through so many of these situations.

Joe Harris, who played in more games than anyone on the roster and is next on the scoring chart behind the Big 3, should be the first option to back up Durant’s production. But after averaging 14.1 points and shooting 48.6% overall and 51% from beyond the arc in the first seven postseason games, he has cratered in the last two games.

Harris shot 1-for-11, including 1-for-7 from three-point range, in Game 3 and followed that with a 3-for-8 Game 4, connecting on 2 of 6 from three.

"You know, I think yeah, two games ago obviously was a struggle just in terms of offensive production kind of all the way around, but me individually, particularly, one of my worst shooting nights," Harris said following Tuesday’s morning workout. "But I thought the next game certainly better, continued to get good looks. And that's the whole goal.

"My job is to be aggressive, hunting shots, facilitate offense with pace, allow guys to get room and rhythm looks themselves just by the movement, screening, whatever it might be on my end. It’s not necessarily about me scoring X amount of points. It’s about me just trying to initiate offense and helping put the ball in the hole regardless of who it is."

It certainly isn’t going to be just Harris the Nets need to step forward. Blake Griffin struggled in Game 4, and so did much of the bench players. And it isn’t even going to be only Durant who carries them.

"I think everyone else is going to have to have more of an aggressive mindset because you just can’t totally rely on Kevin," Harris said. "You know, Kevin’s not going to score 100 points. So you got to get production elsewhere. You hope he takes a lot of shots and is efficient and plays well. But everybody else has got to step up and play aggressive and play with confidence."

The Nets have taken on a brave face and take some solace in the knowledge that they have been through this before, playing shorthanded and finding ways through this situation.

"Just having the experience where we didn’t have a fully healthy roster for much of the entire regular season and it was a lot of different lineups, different guys in and out," Harris said. "That just provides opportunities for other guys. But also there’s a confidence amongst everybody on this team that no matter whose number is called you can step in and play your game, play with confidence, and help contribute."