Nets bury Bulls under barrage of threes

CHICAGO — Picking up where they left off two days earlier in Milwaukee, the Nets bombarded the Bulls with a franchise-record 24 three-pointers on their way to a 124-96 blowout victory Saturday night at United Center. It was the fourth win in the past five road games for the Nets, who are 6-5 in their past 11 games as they try to finish the season on a positive note.

The Nets were 24 of 55 from three-point range after making 19 of 39 against the Bucks. It marked the first time in franchise history that they made at least 19 threes in consecutive games.

Quincy Acy led the Nets (27-53) with 21 points while hitting six of 12 threes, both career-highs; Allen Crabbe added 20 points, including five threes, and Joe Harris had 16 points, including a 4-of-5 performance from three-point range. They also got 13 points from Caris LeVert and 12 from D’angelo Russell and totaled 36 assists.

Former Net Sean Kilpatrick came off the bench to lead the Bulls (27-53) with 20 points, and Bobby Portis scored 18.

The Nets entered the game with a 5-5 record in their previous 10 games, underlining how committed they have been to finishing the season strong for coach Kenny Atkinson. The home-and-home series with the Bulls that continues Monday at Barclays Center seemed to offer the Nets their best shot to put together their first three-game winning streak of the season after their upset win Thursday in Milwaukee.

Asked if the Bulls are a team the Nets should beat, Atkinson said, “I never feel that way. I’m still into the process. They’ve won three out of four and have had really good stretches. They have some really good young players. They’re playing hard. There’s no guarantee at all. I just want to be playing well going into the offseason.”

Utilizing the same combination of ball movement and three-point marksmanship they used to pull off their surprising win over the Bucks, the Nets led by up to 14 points in the second quarter before taking a 63-51 lead to the locker room at halftime. They had seven players with at least seven points, made 11 of 27 threes and had 16 assists on 24 baskets.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the third quarter, the Nets absolutely torched the Bulls from three-point range. They hit nine of 14 shots from above the arc, including four by Crabbe and two each by Harris and Acy, leading by as much as 22 points before settling for a 96-77 lead at the end of the period.